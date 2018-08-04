NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Pre-Orders Will Get 15,000 Fortnite V-Bucks: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Pre-Orders Will Get 15,000 Fortnite V-Bucks: Report

04 August 2018
Highlights

  • V-bucks is Fortnite's in-game currency
  • Note 9 pre-orders will ship with Fortnite skins and in-game currency
  • The game may feature some form of S Pen functionality

If you have your eyes set on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and play Fortnite, you could be in luck. Pre-ordering the Korean giant's latest Android-powered smartphone may get you 15,000 V-bucks - Fortnite's in-game currency according to a report from XDA. V-bucks allows you to by cosmetic items in-game such as skins and emotes as well as the Fortnite Battle Pass. Interestingly, 15,000 V-bucks works out to be in the $100-150 range that's rumoured as a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-order bonus. Incidentally, the source of this information is the same XDA user that discovered the Fortnite Android minimum specifications by querying the API Epic Games uses to check which services and promotions are valid on an Epic Games account.

Furthermore, Fortnite Android could get some Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen-exclusive features which could assist in shooting or aiming. Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins may also be roped in to help promote Fortnite Android on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Fortnite's Android Release Delay Is PUBG Mobile's Gain

 

Samsung's approach to Fortnite Android and its positioning of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as a gaming device is intriguing when you consider that neither the Razer Phone or the Black Shark have released in India. This could very well make the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 the next major gaming smartphone to hit the country after the Honor Play that's slated for an August 6 release date. This would also mean that if you don't get a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, you should be able to play Fortnite Android towards the end of September.

As for Fortnite itself, the game is currently in its fifth season and enjoying most of its popularity on consoles with PC and iOS revenue flat, partnering with Samsung and an eventual global Fortnite Android rollout could see that change.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

