Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC to Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10

Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10

PlayGalaxy Link game streaming service is currently available in South Korea and the US only.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 14:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10

PlayGalaxy Link will let users stream PC games on their Galaxy Note 10 series phone

Highlights
  • PlayGalaxy Link supports Galaxy Note 10 and its Plus variant only
  • More smartphones will soon get support for the game streaming service
  • PlayGalaxy Link is free, but games must be purchased separately

Samsung introduced a game streaming service called PlayGalaxy Link at the Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10's launch. The PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-mobile game streaming service has now gone live, but it is currently in the beta stage and only available for Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users in South Korea and the US. PlayGalaxy Link will let users remotely stream games from their PCs on their Galaxy Note 10 series phones. The service offers support for Bluetooth controllers, making sure that on-screen controls don't ruin the gameplay experience.

In order to experience Samsung's PC-to-mobile streaming service, users will have to download the PlayGalaxy Link program on their PC and pair it with the companion app on their phone. It must be noted that the PlayGalaxy Link service is only compatible with the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ at the moment, and is only available in the US and Samsung's home turf as a beta. However, the PlayGalaxy Link website notes that the service will soon be compatible with more smartphones, but they will likely be high-end phones.

The compatibility also extends to the connected PCs, whose minimum system requirements include Windows 10 OS, an Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and a Gigabit router. As for the graphics, the PC must either have an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 550 or a more powerful graphics card in Nvidia or AMD's portfolio.

The system requirements are powerful enough to play AAA titles at respectable graphics settings. And even though the PlayGalaxy Link streaming service is free to download, users will have to purchase their PC games separately, of course. Users will also need to link their Samsung account on both their PC and the mobile app to import their games on the Galaxy Note 10.

In case the games rely on a launcher such as Steam or their installation path has been changed, the games won't be automatically discoverable and will require manually adding them to the PlayGalaxy Link library. Thankfully, there is support for third-party Bluetooth controllers and gamepads, because let's face it, on-screen controls are not an ideal solution for PC games.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayGalaxy Link, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mozilla Testing a New Browser-Based VPN in Firefox: How to Use it
iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
Honor Smartphones
Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  2. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  5. Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  9. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  10. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras to Launch on September 20
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Series Cases, Apple Watch Series 5 Bands, and Other Official Apple Accessories Get India Prices
  2. Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-Mobile Streaming Service Now Live for Galaxy Note 10
  3. Mozilla Testing a New Browser-Based VPN in Firefox: How to Use it
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Begins From September 29: What to Expect From This Year's Festive Sale
  5. Realme Phone With Snapdragon 730G, 32-Megapixel Front Camera Spotted on TENAA
  6. Snapchat Downloads Calm Fears That 'Face Swap' Pop Was a Blip
  7. Uber Predatory Pricing Probe Given Green Signal by Supreme Court
  8. Taylor Swift Once Threatened to Sue Microsoft Over Its 'Tay' Chatbot, Brad Smith Reveals
  9. Water Vapour Found on Potentially Habitable Planet, Scientists Say
  10. Apple Watch Series 5 Price in India Detailed, Apple Watch Series 3 Gets a Price Cut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.