Samsung introduced a game streaming service called PlayGalaxy Link at the Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10's launch. The PlayGalaxy Link PC-to-mobile game streaming service has now gone live, but it is currently in the beta stage and only available for Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users in South Korea and the US. PlayGalaxy Link will let users remotely stream games from their PCs on their Galaxy Note 10 series phones. The service offers support for Bluetooth controllers, making sure that on-screen controls don't ruin the gameplay experience.

In order to experience Samsung's PC-to-mobile streaming service, users will have to download the PlayGalaxy Link program on their PC and pair it with the companion app on their phone. It must be noted that the PlayGalaxy Link service is only compatible with the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ at the moment, and is only available in the US and Samsung's home turf as a beta. However, the PlayGalaxy Link website notes that the service will soon be compatible with more smartphones, but they will likely be high-end phones.

The compatibility also extends to the connected PCs, whose minimum system requirements include Windows 10 OS, an Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and a Gigabit router. As for the graphics, the PC must either have an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 550 or a more powerful graphics card in Nvidia or AMD's portfolio.

The system requirements are powerful enough to play AAA titles at respectable graphics settings. And even though the PlayGalaxy Link streaming service is free to download, users will have to purchase their PC games separately, of course. Users will also need to link their Samsung account on both their PC and the mobile app to import their games on the Galaxy Note 10.

In case the games rely on a launcher such as Steam or their installation path has been changed, the games won't be automatically discoverable and will require manually adding them to the PlayGalaxy Link library. Thankfully, there is support for third-party Bluetooth controllers and gamepads, because let's face it, on-screen controls are not an ideal solution for PC games.