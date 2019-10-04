Samsung has released a new exclusive Fortnite Glow outfit and Levitate emote that is now available for download via Fortnite for a select number of Galaxy devices. And these select Galaxy devices are not just this year's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships, but instead, the list of eligible devices are flagship smartphones from the past, a few Galaxy A-series smartphones, and some Galaxy Tabs. The design of the Fortnite Glow skin is inspired by the Galaxy Note10's signature Aura Glow colour.

Before we go ahead and tell you how you can download the exclusive Fortnite goodies, make sure to check out this list to find out if your Samsung Galaxy device is eligible for this offer or not.

List of Samsung Galaxy devices that support Fortnite Glow outfit and Levitate emote:

Now, to get started you need to make sure that Fortnite is installed on your Galaxy device. You can download and install it by going to the Galaxy Store. Once all this is sorted, launch the game and make sure you are signed in to an Epic Games account. Make sure your store is set to Samsung by going to Settings > Account > Content > Android Store Selection. Now, go to the Fortnite Store > Limited Time Offers > tap Fortnite GLOW Outfit. A notice will then pop up asking you to register a credit card if you haven't done so already. Now click on Next and register with your credit card. Note, that your card won't be charged for the transaction. Now, tap the Fortnite Glow outfit again to choose the option to redeem the outfit and emote for yourself, or gift it to a friend with two-factor authentication. Now, go back to your locker and your exclusive skin and emote will be present right there. Keep in mind that you can only take advantage of this offer until December 31, 2019.

This is not the first time that Fortnite and Samsung have collaborated to offer exclusive skins and goodies for their customers. Last year both the companies came together for the game's Android launch on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4. Then, earlier this year, the iKonik skin and accompanying dance move, Love Scenario, which was developed with K-Pop star Jung Chanwoo of the band iKon, was launched on the Galaxy S10 smartphones.