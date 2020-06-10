Technology News
loading

Angry Birds Maker Rovio Looks to Women to Solve Growth Puzzle

Rovio's new game combines a murder mystery narrative with so-called match three puzzles.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2020 16:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Angry Birds Maker Rovio Looks to Women to Solve Growth Puzzle

Photo Credit: Rovio via Reuters

A poster of Rovio's Small Town Murders puzzle game

Highlights
  • Rovio has been making a steady game revenue mostly from Angry Birds
  • But earnings have been hit by rising marketing costs
  • Small Town Murders is a new puzzle game aimed at women over 35

Rovio Entertainment launched Small Town Murders, a new puzzle game aimed at women over 35, on Wednesday in its latest attempt to reduce its reliance on Angry Birds.

The Finnish firm's new game combines a murder mystery narrative with so-called match three puzzles, a gaming trend originally initiated in 2012 by King's Candy Crush Saga.

Rovio has sought to diversify before, releasing three games that were not Angry Birds themed since 2015, but none have become global hits in the same way as its 2011 blockbuster.

"We see the Small Town Murders game as an opportunity to expand our portfolio for different kinds of players and to tell different stories," Rovio's Puzzle Studio head Miika Tams said.

Rovio, which listed in 2018, has been making a steady quarterly games revenue of around EUR 60 million euros (roughly Rs. 514 crores) for the past few years, mostly from Angry Birds games.

But earnings have been hit by rising marketing costs and by its 5G gaming platform Hatch which Rovio has not achieved the interest among investors that it had hoped for.

Until now, Rovio's games have been targeted at children, but now it is targeting adults with more money to spend on in-game purchases, such as additional moves or lives to keep playing.

"Women 35-years-old and older are our Puzzle Studio's main target audience. We have seen that women in this age group play this kind of games the most and usually they have the opportunity to spend money on the games," Tams told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rovio, Angry Birds
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch: Reports

Related Stories

Angry Birds Maker Rovio Looks to Women to Solve Growth Puzzle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
  2. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  3. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  4. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  5. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  6. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) to Launch on June 12
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26
  9. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 'Lakefield' Hybrid CPUs Launched, Combining Core and Atom Architectures for Folding Screen Laptops
  2. Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate
  3. Facebook, Twitter, Google to Report Monthly on Fake News Fight, EU Says
  4. Panasonic Mirrorless Cameras Can Now Work as Webcams
  5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i Notebooks Launched in India
  6. Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Linksys Velop MX5300 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Launched in India
  8. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones With 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel Series Saw More Shipments Than OnePlus in 2019, 52 Percent YoY Increase in Shipments: IDC
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale on June 17 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com