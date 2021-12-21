Technology News
  Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games

Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games

GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition buyers will get a complementary PC game.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 December 2021 16:11 IST
Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has announced big discounts on its classic PC titles like Bully, Max Payne 3, more

Highlights
  • Rockstar Games is offering 40 percent discount on apparel, collectibles
  • GTA: The Trilogy players to get special items, discount during sale
  • Rockstar Games is giving players a $10 discount with GTA: The Trilogy

Rockstar Games — the developers of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series — has announced special discounts to players as a part of its Holiday Sale. The Holiday Sale is now live and will be ending on January 5, 2022. Those purchasing the GTA Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will get to select a complementary game from Rockstar's lineup. Rockstar Games is also offering discounts on apparel and collectibles, classic Rockstar PC titles, as well as the recently launched Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition.

Through a press release last week, Rockstar Games announced that it is offering special discounts to players as a part of its Holiday Sale. The sale is already live on Rockstar's online store and will end on January 5, 2022 at 11:59pm ET (10:29am IST on January 6). As a part of the Holiday Sale, Rockstar Games is offering 40 percent off on apparel and collectibles that include t-shirts, caps, iPhone cases, bottle openers, and more.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games is offering up to 70 percent off on various classic PC titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 (now priced at Rs. 1,696), Bully: Scholarship Edition (now priced at Rs. 437), Max Payne 3 (now priced at Rs. 581), L.A Noire (now priced at Rs. 581), and a few Grand Theft Auto titles.

During the Holiday Sale, Rockstar Games is also offering Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition with a 20 percent discount. Additionally, players would also be able to get a complimentary item with their purchase of the trilogy. They have an option to choose from the aforementioned games, get 'A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online' or '55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.'

The bonus with GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is applicable only if players purchase the game before January 5 or have already purchased the game. Players will also get a $10 (roughly Rs. 760) discount with the purchase of the game that can be used on a purchase of a product priced $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100) or higher. The discount will be valid till January 17 at 12am ET (midnight) (10:30am IST on January 18).

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Rockstar, Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto, GTA, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, LA Noire, Bully Scholarship Edition, Max Payne 3
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report
Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022

Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games
