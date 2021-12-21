Rockstar Games — the developers of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series — has announced special discounts to players as a part of its Holiday Sale. The Holiday Sale is now live and will be ending on January 5, 2022. Those purchasing the GTA Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will get to select a complementary game from Rockstar's lineup. Rockstar Games is also offering discounts on apparel and collectibles, classic Rockstar PC titles, as well as the recently launched Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games is offering up to 70 percent off on various classic PC titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 (now priced at Rs. 1,696), Bully: Scholarship Edition (now priced at Rs. 437), Max Payne 3 (now priced at Rs. 581), L.A Noire (now priced at Rs. 581), and a few Grand Theft Auto titles.

During the Holiday Sale, Rockstar Games is also offering Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition with a 20 percent discount. Additionally, players would also be able to get a complimentary item with their purchase of the trilogy. They have an option to choose from the aforementioned games, get 'A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online' or '55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.'

The bonus with GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is applicable only if players purchase the game before January 5 or have already purchased the game. Players will also get a $10 (roughly Rs. 760) discount with the purchase of the game that can be used on a purchase of a product priced $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100) or higher. The discount will be valid till January 17 at 12am ET (midnight) (10:30am IST on January 18).