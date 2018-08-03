Earlier this week Rocket League developer Psyonix announced Rocket League: Ultimate Edition. It's a physical variant of the popular cars meets football game for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. At the time of Rocket League: Ultimate Edition's reveal, the company also stated that it won't be coming to India alongside other countries. Gadgets 360 reached out to Psyonix to find out why. It turns out that distribution rights for Rocket League in Asia belong to Tencent for both digital and physical versions.

"We have an agreement with our China-based publisher, Tencent, that gives them the the rights to both the physical and digital versions of Rocket League in Asia. As a result, Rocket League: Ultimate Edition will not be available for sale in India," confirmed Jeremy Dunham, VP of Publishing at Psyonix in an email to Gadgets 360.

While Tencent has an India presence, it appears to be restricted to games for iOS and Android, what with PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor being published via the company. We've reached out to Tencent India to see if there are any plans to bring the game to retail in the country. It's an odd move given that the game has a considerable fan following in India.

The new Rocket League: Ultimate Edition includes DLC for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack and the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack, which bring three Batmobiles in total. There's a total of 16 cars thanks to included DLC in the Ultimate Edition – Chaos Run DLC, Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC, and Supersonic Fury DLC among them – featuring the likes of Aftershock, Esper, Marauder, Masamune, Proteus, Triton and Vulcan DLC Battle-Cars.

Moreover, all the content will be present on disc, or cartridge as is the case for Switch. And as always with physical releases for Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch edition carries the "Switch tax", with Rocket League: Ultimate Edition priced at $50. PS4 and Xbox One owners can get it for $40.

Here's the full list of territories for the retail release of the Ultimate Edition: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UAE, the UK, Uruguay, and the US.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.