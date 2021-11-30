Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally

Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally

Rocket League Sideswipe has been completely reimagined for smartphone users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:55 IST
Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally

Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game offers 1v1 and 2v2 matches

Highlights
  • Matches on Rocket League Sideswipe mobile last for two minutes
  • Rocket League Sideswipe has been developed by Psyonix
  • Rocket League Sideswipe is available as a free download on app stores

Rocket League Sideswipe, a popular console and PC game, has been released for Android and iOS mobile devices. Developer Psyonix has made the game available worldwide for mobile users, expanding its audience via new platforms. The announcement of Rocket League Sideswipe's arrival on mobile was made earlier in March, and the company was busy building the game ‘from the ground up' for mobile users. There are some notable changes between the mobile game and PC game like 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Matches on Rocket League Sideswipe mobile last only for two minutes.

The company took to Twitter to announce the rollout of Rocket League Sideswipe for Android and iOS users across the globe. The game is free to play and is available to download on Google Play store and Apple's App Store. The car soccer game has been reimagined for mobile devices. It comes with intuitive touch controls, and a boost button to help players go faster or just lift off in the air to hit the ball.

For now, the Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game is in pre-season but Psyonix says that announcement regarding Season 1 will be made soon. Rocket League Sideswipe has 1v1 and 2v2 matches that will last for 2 minutes and can be played online. This is unlike the PC and console version that has 4 players on each team. There is also a 3D arena in the PC version that gives players more freedom to roam around, but Rocket League Sideswipe for mobile is more linear with goals on the left and right side of the screen.

Rocket League Sideswipe also offers thousands of customisation combinations with items like cars, wheels, decals, and more. Players can even communicate with each other with Quick Chat Stickers. The game has different modes including one called Hoops mode. There is also the Rocket Pass that can be unlocked by playing online matches. The game also features a competitive mode that helps players earn titles based on their rank in every season.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt
Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. Realme Book Slim Review
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Meet Twitter's New Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand’s Most Premium Flagship Phone
  4. Motorola Edge X30 Teased; Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Surface Online
  5. Mega Yacht Sold for $650,000 in Metaverse, Becomes Most-Expensive NFT in Sandbox Virtual World
  6. Google Fined in Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content from Search, YouTube
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Camera Specifications Leak: 50-Megapixel Main, 10-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Tipped
  8. New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures
  9. Apple Store Gift Cards Available in India via Amazon, to Buy Apps, Games, Music: All Details
  10. Twitter's Former CEO Jack Dorsey's Journey: From Microblogging Pioneer to Billionaire
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com