Rocket League Sideswipe, a popular console and PC game, has been released for Android and iOS mobile devices. Developer Psyonix has made the game available worldwide for mobile users, expanding its audience via new platforms. The announcement of Rocket League Sideswipe's arrival on mobile was made earlier in March, and the company was busy building the game ‘from the ground up' for mobile users. There are some notable changes between the mobile game and PC game like 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Matches on Rocket League Sideswipe mobile last only for two minutes.

The company took to Twitter to announce the rollout of Rocket League Sideswipe for Android and iOS users across the globe. The game is free to play and is available to download on Google Play store and Apple's App Store. The car soccer game has been reimagined for mobile devices. It comes with intuitive touch controls, and a boost button to help players go faster or just lift off in the air to hit the ball.

For now, the Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game is in pre-season but Psyonix says that announcement regarding Season 1 will be made soon. Rocket League Sideswipe has 1v1 and 2v2 matches that will last for 2 minutes and can be played online. This is unlike the PC and console version that has 4 players on each team. There is also a 3D arena in the PC version that gives players more freedom to roam around, but Rocket League Sideswipe for mobile is more linear with goals on the left and right side of the screen.

Rocket League Sideswipe also offers thousands of customisation combinations with items like cars, wheels, decals, and more. Players can even communicate with each other with Quick Chat Stickers. The game has different modes including one called Hoops mode. There is also the Rocket Pass that can be unlocked by playing online matches. The game also features a competitive mode that helps players earn titles based on their rank in every season.