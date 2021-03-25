Technology News
Rocket League Sideswipe Coming to Android, iOS for Free Later This Year

Rocket League Sideswipe is a mobile version of the highly popular PC and console game, Rocket League.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2021 14:14 IST
Rocket League Sideswipe will feature multiple game modes

Highlights
  • Rocket League Sideswipe will be free to play
  • Android users in Australia, New Zealand will get to test the game
  • Rocket League Sideswipe will have 1v1 and 2v2 matches

Rocket League Sideswipe will be coming to Android and iOS later this year. Psyonix, the developer of the highly popular console and PC version of the game, announced the team is working on a mobile version that is being “built from the ground up.” Rocket League Sideswipe, like the PC and console version, will be free-to-play on Android and iOS. There will be some changes in the mobile version like 1v1 and 2v2 matches. The developer also shared some alpha gameplay footage giving an early look at the game.

Psyonix announced through a post on its Rocket League website that the team is working on creating a mobile version of the game called Rocket League Sideswipe. It will be free to play on Android and iOS when it launches later this year. There is no release date for the game as of yet. Rocket League Sideswipe will have 1v1 and 2v2 matches that will last for 2 minutes and can be played online. Unlike the PC and console version that has 4 players on each team as well as a 3D arena that gives players more freedom to roam around, Rocket League Sideswipe will be more linear with goals on the left and right side of the screen.

The gameplay footage shows a regular football mode and a basketball mode, along with some vehicle customisation. You can watch the alpha gameplay footage below.

Psyonix says the controls for the mobile version are easy to pick up and there are advanced mechanics as well for players “who want to climb the Competitive Ranks.” The game will have “robust car customisation” and an online ranking system for competitive play.

While the worldwide of Rocket League Sideswipe will take place later this year, Australia and New Zealand will have access to a limited-time regional alpha test only on Android. The developers will share more details in the coming months. The PC and console version became free-to-play in summer 2020.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Rocket League Sideswipe, Rocket League, Psyonix
Vineet Washington
