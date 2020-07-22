Technology News
  • Rocket League Turns Free to Play Later in Summer 2020 as It Hits Epic Games Store

Rocket League Turns Free-to-Play Later in Summer 2020 as It Hits Epic Games Store

New PC players will need to use Epic Games Store instead of Steam.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 July 2020 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: Psyonix

Rocket League

Highlights
  • Cross-platform progression also coming to Rocket League
  • Existing Rocket League owners to get a bunch of free DLC
  • More reveals on free-to-play Rocket League in ‘coming months’

Rocket League will soon be free-to-play. Epic Games-owned developer Psyonix has announced its football-meets-cars multiplayer video game is dropping its paywall later in summer 2020. When that happens, Rocket League will also move from Valve's PC distribution platform Steam to its counterpart, the Epic Games Store. While Steam Rocket League owners will still be able to play and download new updates, new PC players will need to download Rocket League from the Epic Games Store.

Of course, you'll need an Epic Games account as well, if you're on PC. In fact, there are advantages of having an Epic Games account for every Rocket League player, be it on PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. That's because Psyonix is bringing cross-platform progression to Rocket League as it goes free-to-play, which means your progress, items, and Competitive Rank will carry over to other platforms. It's also “revamping and improving” Tournaments and Challenges.

And to reward those who forked over money to buy Rocket League, Psyonix will grant them “Legacy” status and additional cosmetic upgrades. That means all Rocket League-branded downloadable content, including seven cars, and three DLC packs: Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run. You also get special wheels, boosts, and banners. And over 200 items will be upgraded to “Legacy” quality. The only caveat is that you must have played Rocket League online before the free-to-play transition.

Rocket League is going free-to-play later in summer 2020. Psyonix says to expect word on new features, content, and more reveals in “the coming months”.

Comments

