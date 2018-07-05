Rocket League 2 isn't in the works because developer Psyonix wants to continue supporting and expanding the original game. The game turns three this month and the studio is celebrating with an event that gives you the chance to earn previously retired customisation items from its Champions Series Crates. Psyonix candidly stated that it would not know what it would do different with a sequel, preferring to add more content to Rocket League.

"I don’t know what I’d do with Rocket League 2," Director Scott Rudi said in conversation with Gamespot. "I’d rather do more to expand the existing Rocket League. It’s doing great, there is a lot ahead of it. So yeah, we have no plans for Rocket League 2."

Rudi further explained that this decision is partly driven by the game's vociferous fan base.

"That’s preferable to do; games-as-a-service," he said. "The most valuable thing in our game is our fans. A lot of the stuff we do is focused on keeping them with us. Keeping them interested and all hyped up about our game. We want to provide a really good experience [for players] to have fun with for years to come. We want to keep this going."

The game's summer update will bring cross-platform friends and parties support between PC and PS4, or PC, Switch, and Xbox One. PS4 owners can't play with Switch and Xbox One thanks to Sony's stance on crossplay.

"Technologically everything works, we've got it figured out, just a little bit of time to get everything up and running. Right now, excitement is the best way to put it. We just want to get in there and make it happen. Elation is probably another word I would use. We're just excited," said Psyonix Vice President Jeremy Dunham to Gamespot last year.

"The only thing we have to do now is sort of find out where we stand politically with everyone, and then it's full steam ahead to finish the solution that we've already started," he said.

And while Psyonix has overcome the technical quirks, it's now left for Sony to agree to this since Microsoft is already open to the idea. However this doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

"We've been doing that with PS3 and PC, PS4 and PC most recently with Street Fighter 5 and Rocket League and other games. That's nothing new for us, in terms of working with developers and publishers to allow cross-platform play between PC and PS4," said Sony Worldwide Studios' Shuhei Yoshida to Eurogamer.

Hopefully Sony has a change in heart. Something it hinted at earlier this month.

At the Gamelab conference in Spain, Shawn Layden, the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and Chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, along with PS4 system architect Mark Cerny had a presentation on PlayStation's legacy. During this, it was asked if Fortnite PS4 crossplay would be a reality.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business," Layden said to Eurogamer.

