Resident Evil Village Release Date Set for May 7, PS4 and Xbox One Support Announced

A demo (Resident Evil Village Maiden) is available now on PS5.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 January 2021 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Village

Highlights
  • Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline entry in the series
  • The game was originally slated for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • Resident Evil Village up for pre-order across platforms

Resident Evil Village — the next mainline entry in the long-running survival horror video game series — now has a release date: May 7. During a franchise showcase on Thursday, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village would also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, expanding access beyond its initial PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X commitment. Additionally, PS4 and Xbox One owners of Resident Evil Village will be eligible for free upgrades to their respective next-gen counterparts.

Alongside, Capcom revealed two more ways to experience Resident Evil Village. The first, already available, is a PS5-exclusive demo called Resident Evil Village Maiden. The second is Resident Evil Re:Verse, an online multiplayer take on Resident Evil that will be available for free to everyone who buys Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village Maiden is a standalone experience that was originally designed as a visual demo, explained Resident Evil Village producer Peter Fabiano, but then grew into a short story with puzzle elements. The Maiden demo takes place prior to the events of the main game, with players controlling a character called ‘the maiden', who can't fight or even block but has to escape from the Dimitrescu Castle.

Resident Evil Re:Verse is a six-player competitive multiplayer mode played from a third-person perspective, unlike the main game's first-person view. You'll get to pick from iconic Resident Evil characters such as Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Claire Valentine, and Leon Kennedy. Re:Verse arrives to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil. At launch, it won't be available separately.

Resident Evil Village is out May 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The game is now up for pre-order on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.

