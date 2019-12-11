Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Resident Evil 3 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Release Set for April 3 Next Year

Resident Evil 3 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Release Set for April 3 Next Year

Resident Evil 3 pre-orders are now live on the PlayStation Store.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 13:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Resident Evil 3 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Release Set for April 3 Next Year

Resident Evil 3 pre-orders for PC and Xbox One will open soon.

Highlights
  • Resident Evil 3 is set a few days before the events in Resident Evil 2
  • It also includes the Resident Evil Resistance 4vs1 co-op game
  • Resident Evil 3 employs the RE engine and will be out in April next year

Resident Evil 3 is finally official. After teasing the launch of a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999) remake for the past few weeks, Capcom has finally unveiled Resident Evil 3, and has revealed that the game will arrive next year. Resident Evil 3 will be out on April 3, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for the game itself, it re-imagines Resident Evil 3: Nemesis with new graphics and a familiar over-the-shoulder perspective. Events in Resident Evil 3 take place a few days before the story unfolds in Resident Evil 2, and is focused on Jill Valentine trying to make her escape from a city infested with undead monstrosities.

In Resident Evil 3, protagonist Jill Valentine, a member of the S.T.A.R.S. group, will have to brave the hordes of zombies in Raccoon City and also survive attacks from the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) militia. And above all those horrors sits Nemesis, the big bad of the game, who is said to be stronger and more vicious than Tyrant aka Mr. X, who himself happens to be an almost unkillable horror machine.

Jill will also find some helping hands amidst the chaos, but a careful expenditure of ammo and health monitoring is something that players will have to take care to ensure survival. Resident Evil 3 utilises the in-house RE Engine and employs photogrammetry to make the characters and the surroundings come to life with more details.

 

Aside from the standard Resident Evil 3 game, Capcom has also announced the Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition that will be available exclusively at GameStop. It includes a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, a Jill Valentine figure, a hardcover art book, a double-sided poster, and the Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. Pre-orders for both variants of the game will be rewarded with an exclusive Classic Costume Pack.

Announced at the PlayStation's State of Play, Resident Evil 3 also comes with a surprising addition. Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 co-op game that was unveiled earlier this year as Project Resistance, will be a part of Resident Evil 3 as well. Pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 are now live for PlayStation 4 priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and will soon kick off for Xbox One and PC (via Steam) as well. In India, the game will be priced at Rs. 3,499 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and pre-orders for both platforms will kick off soon via online and offline retailers. Resident Evil 3 will be out on April 3, 2020 on all platforms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil, Capcom, Project Resistance
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition With AMOLED Display Launched in India
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Resident Evil 3 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Release Set for April 3 Next Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
  2. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  3. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  4. Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available in India
  5. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  7. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  10. Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Resident Evil 3 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Release Set for April 3 Next Year
  2. Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition With AMOLED Display Launched in India
  3. Apple Mac Pro Costs Over $50,000 if You Get All the Upgrades
  4. Facebook Portal Devices Can Now Work With WhatsApp Login
  5. Onida Fire TV Edition Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 12,999
  6. Former Boeing Manager Warned Company About Problems With 737 Max Production
  7. Realme Buds Air Tipped to Support Wireless Charging, Leaked Image Shows the Feature in Action
  8. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  9. Android 10 Update Announced for Android TV, Packs Performance and Security Enhancements
  10. Twitch Signs DrLupo, LIRIK, TimTheTatman to Exclusive Contracts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.