Resident Evil 3 is finally official. After teasing the launch of a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999) remake for the past few weeks, Capcom has finally unveiled Resident Evil 3, and has revealed that the game will arrive next year. Resident Evil 3 will be out on April 3, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for the game itself, it re-imagines Resident Evil 3: Nemesis with new graphics and a familiar over-the-shoulder perspective. Events in Resident Evil 3 take place a few days before the story unfolds in Resident Evil 2, and is focused on Jill Valentine trying to make her escape from a city infested with undead monstrosities.

In Resident Evil 3, protagonist Jill Valentine, a member of the S.T.A.R.S. group, will have to brave the hordes of zombies in Raccoon City and also survive attacks from the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) militia. And above all those horrors sits Nemesis, the big bad of the game, who is said to be stronger and more vicious than Tyrant aka Mr. X, who himself happens to be an almost unkillable horror machine.

Jill will also find some helping hands amidst the chaos, but a careful expenditure of ammo and health monitoring is something that players will have to take care to ensure survival. Resident Evil 3 utilises the in-house RE Engine and employs photogrammetry to make the characters and the surroundings come to life with more details.

Aside from the standard Resident Evil 3 game, Capcom has also announced the Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition that will be available exclusively at GameStop. It includes a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, a Jill Valentine figure, a hardcover art book, a double-sided poster, and the Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. Pre-orders for both variants of the game will be rewarded with an exclusive Classic Costume Pack.

Announced at the PlayStation's State of Play, Resident Evil 3 also comes with a surprising addition. Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 co-op game that was unveiled earlier this year as Project Resistance, will be a part of Resident Evil 3 as well. Pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 are now live for PlayStation 4 priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and will soon kick off for Xbox One and PC (via Steam) as well. In India, the game will be priced at Rs. 3,499 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and pre-orders for both platforms will kick off soon via online and offline retailers. Resident Evil 3 will be out on April 3, 2020 on all platforms.