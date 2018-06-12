Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Resident Evil 2 Remake Release Date Revealed at PlayStation E3 2018

 
, 12 June 2018
Resident Evil 2 Remake Release Date Revealed at PlayStation E3 2018

Highlights

  • Resident Evil 2 Remake is out early next year
  • It sported modern day visuals
  • It should be on Xbox One and PC too

At E3 2018, Sony showed off the Resident Evil 2 Remake with an extended trailer that showed off its modern day visuals. Focussing on the game's characters and of course its monsters aplenty, it ended with a release date for the game. You can play Resident Evil 2 on January 25, 2019. While no platforms were announced you can expect it on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC much like past Resident Evil games this generation.

Resident Evil 2 has long been considered one of the greatest survival horror games of all time. The company behind it, Capcom. remade the first Resident Evil for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One earlier this year. It also announced a remake of Resident Evil Zero due in 2016 for the aforementioned platforms.

Therefore, it was inevitable that Resident Evil 2 joins the list of impending remakes. This was confirmed by the company in a video released when the game was first announced It featured producer Producer Yoshiaki "H" Hirabyashi who had this to say:

"You've been telling us for years that you want Resident Evil 2 to be remade, and we haven't been able to make it happen...until now! We at R&D Division 1 will do our best to take on your feedback and deliver the gameplay experience you've been waiting for," Hirabyashi said.

Further reading: Capcom, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 2 Remake, E3, E3 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Resident Evil 2 Remake Release Date Revealed at PlayStation E3 2018
