Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition With Special Covers, Extra DLC Revealed

, 09 October 2018
Highlights

  • Resident Evil 2 remake releases January 2019
  • 'Deluxe Edition' has two special covers, extra DLC
  • Not available for pre-order at retail in India yet

Capcom has revealed a special edition for its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2. Called ‘Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition’, it comes with a couple of unique covers featuring the two protagonists – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield – in addition to a bunch of downloadable content (DLC), including five costumes, a weapon, and the soundtrack from the original 1998 release.

Here’s the full list:

  • Leon Costume: 'Arklay Sheriff'
  • Leon Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Military'
  • Claire Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Elza Walker'
  • Deluxe Weapon: 'Samurai Edge - Albert Model'
  • 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

resident evil 2 de Resident Evil 2

The Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 2 is already up for pre-order in the US at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and GameStop at $70 (about Rs. 5,200), which is $10 (about Rs. 740) more than the standard release. There’s no word on whether this special edition will be available in India, though given the game isn’t out for another three months, you should expect to hear something about a local release closer to launch date. Even the standard and Collector’s Edition, though listed on GamesTheShop, aren’t available for pre-order yet.

If you don’t care about the special covers, you can get the other DLC benefits with the digitally-available Deluxe Edition as well. And it’s cheaper too: Rs. 3,499 on PC via Steam, Rs. 3,999 on PS4 via PlayStation Store, and Rs. 4,000 on Xbox One via Microsoft Store. Digital pre-orders also net you digital-only bonuses: two weapons called 'Samurai Edge - Chris Model' and 'Samurai Edge - Jill Model' on all platforms, Resident Evil 2 Special Theme on PS4, and Resident Evil 2 Wallpaper Pack on PC.

Resident Evil 2 remake is slated to release January 25, 2019 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will be both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Enhanced, offering either 4K resolution or 60fps support.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Capcom, Resident Evil 2 Remake
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
