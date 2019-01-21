NDTV Gadgets360.com

Resident Evil 2 Release Date Broken Internationally

, 21 January 2019
Photo Credit: r/residentevil

Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25, though some are playing it ahead of time

Highlights

  • The game's release date is January 25
  • However copies were sold over the weekend
  • The game's opening section was also put online

Resident Evil 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC release date is January 25 but it seems that Capcom's survival horror re-imagining has had its street date broken this weekend. According to reports, stores in the US have been selling Resident Evil 2 over the weekend with images of retail copies surfacing on the series' subreddit. This comes nearly a week after it received a demo on PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam. Leaked copies for it appear to be the PS4 version of the Resident Evil 2. Furthermore, the game's opening featuring one of its protagonists, Claire Redfield has been put online too.

If you're hoping for an early release for Resident Evil 2 in India, this is unlikely. Reason being, multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have said that that they don't plan to break Capcom's release date in fear of missing out of upcoming games like Devil May Cry 5.

The Resident Evil 2 India price is Rs. 3,499 on PS4 and Xbox One while the PC version of the game is Rs. 2,999. Despite being a remake, Resident Evil 2's US price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which makes the India price for the game an absolute steal. The game is available for pre-order on Games The Shop and Amazon as well as local, offline retail stores.

And if you prefer Resident Evil 2 digitally, it's Rs. 3,380 for the Xbox One, Rs. 3,375 on PS4, and Rs. 2,999 for PC via Steam.

Resident Evil 2's download size has been revealed courtesy of the Microsoft Store and it seems that it won't tax your bandwidth too much. According to the listing on the Microsoft Store, the Resident Evil 2 download size is 21.07GB for the Xbox One. The PS4 and PC versions of Resident Evil 2 should have a similar file size. The Resident Evil 2 release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is January 25, which is the same day Kingdom Hearts 3 is out in Japan.

Previously Capcom revealed a special edition for its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2. Called ‘Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition', it comes with a couple of unique covers featuring the two protagonists – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield – in addition to a bunch of downloadable content (DLC), including five costumes, a weapon, and the soundtrack from the original 1998 release.

Here's the full list:

  • Leon Costume: 'Arklay Sheriff'
  • Leon Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Military'
  • Claire Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Elza Walker'
  • Deluxe Weapon: 'Samurai Edge - Albert Model'
  • 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Furthermore, the PC requirements for the game have found their way to Steam.

Resident Evil 2 minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX 6300 or better
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X with 2GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

Resident Evil 2 recommended PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX 9590 or better
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

 

Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Resident Evil 2, RE2, Capcom, PS4, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani
