Resident Evil 2 PS4, Xbox One Steelbook Edition Price in India Revealed

, 02 January 2019
Highlights

  • The Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition is Rs. 3,999
  • It's not available on PC
  • The game is out on January 25

Resident Evil 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC has a January 25 release date. Aside from being available in a standard edition which comes with a disc and little else, Capcom will also release the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition for PS4 and Xbox One in India. The Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition India price is Rs. 3,999. Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition includes the aforementioned steelbook and protagonist Claire's Eliza Walker costume in addition to the game itself. Keep in mind the PC version is only available as a standard edition for Rs. 2,999 and no other special variants. Despite being a remake, Resident Evil 2's US price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which makes the India price for the game an absolute steal particularly on PC.

At the moment, the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition appears to be exclusive to Games The Shop. It should be out the same date as the regular version of the game on January 25. And if you prefer Resident Evil 2 digitally, it's Rs. 3,380 for the Xbox One, Rs. 3,375 on PS4, and Rs. 2,999 for PC via Steam.

Resident Evil 2 download size

Resident Evil 2's download size has been revealed courtesy of the Microsoft Store and it seems that it won't tax your bandwidth too much. According to the listing on the Microsoft Store, the Resident Evil 2 download size is 21.07GB for the Xbox One. The PS4 and PC versions of Resident Evil 2 should have a similar file size. The Resident Evil 2 release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is January 25, which is the same day Kingdom Hearts 3 is out in Japan.

Previously Capcom revealed a special edition for its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2. Called ‘Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition', it comes with a couple of unique covers featuring the two protagonists – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield – in addition to a bunch of downloadable content (DLC), including five costumes, a weapon, and the soundtrack from the original 1998 release.

Here's the full list:

  • Leon Costume: 'Arklay Sheriff'
  • Leon Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Military'
  • Claire Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Elza Walker'
  • Deluxe Weapon: 'Samurai Edge - Albert Model'
  • 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Furthermore, the PC requirements for the game have found their way to Steam.

Resident Evil 2 minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX 6300 or better
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X with 2GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

Resident Evil 2 recommended PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX 9590 or better
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Further reading: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom, PS4, Xbox One
