  Resident Evil 2 PS4, Xbox One, and PC India Price and Release Date Revealed

Resident Evil 2 PS4, Xbox One, and PC India Price and Release Date Revealed

27 December 2018
Resident Evil 2 PS4, Xbox One, and PC India Price and Release Date Revealed

Highlights

  • It's Rs. 3,499 on disc for PS4 and Xbox One
  • The PC version is Rs. 2,999
  • No special editions have been announced yet

Resident Evil 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and even PC is up for pre-order in India. Much like the rest of the world, the Resident Evil 2 India release date is January 25. The Resident Evil 2 India price is Rs. 3,499 on PS4 and Xbox One while the PC version of the game is Rs. 2,999. Despite being a remake, Resident Evil 2's US price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which makes the India price for the game an absolute steal. At the moment, no pre-order bonuses or special editions have been listed. Though given Capcom's track record in India, it's safe to say that we should see an announcement sooner rather than later.

The game is available for pre-order on Games The Shop, it should be up on other sites like Amazon and Flipkart soon enough as well. And if you prefer Resident Evil 2 digitally, it's Rs. 3,380 for the Xbox One, Rs. 3,375 on PS4, and Rs. 2,999 for PC via Steam.

Resident Evil 2 download size

Resident Evil 2's download size has been revealed courtesy of the Microsoft Store and it seems that it won't tax your bandwidth too much. According to the listing on the Microsoft Store, the Resident Evil 2 download size is 21.07GB for the Xbox One. The PS4 and PC versions of Resident Evil 2 should have a similar file size. The Resident Evil 2 release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is January 25, which is the same day Kingdom Hearts 3 is out in Japan.

Previously Capcom revealed a special edition for its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2. Called ‘Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition', it comes with a couple of unique covers featuring the two protagonists – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield – in addition to a bunch of downloadable content (DLC), including five costumes, a weapon, and the soundtrack from the original 1998 release.

Here's the full list:

  • Leon Costume: 'Arklay Sheriff'
  • Leon Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Military'
  • Claire Costume: 'Noir'
  • Claire Costume: 'Elza Walker'
  • Deluxe Weapon: 'Samurai Edge - Albert Model'
  • 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Furthermore, the PC requirements for the game have found their way to Steam.

Resident Evil 2 minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX 6300 or better
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X with 2GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

Resident Evil 2 recommended PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX 9590 or better
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11

Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
Street Fighter V's 'Intrusive' In-Game Ads May Be Copied by Other Fighting Games: Dreamhack FGC Director
Resident Evil 2 PS4, Xbox One, and PC India Price and Release Date Revealed
