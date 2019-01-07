Resident Evil 2 PS4 Trophy List Revealed

The Resident Evil for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC release date is January 25. In the run up to this the game's trophy list has been revealed. The Resident Evil 2 PS4 trophy list has 42 trophies. It consists of four gold trophies, nine silver, 28 bronze, and of course a single platinum trophy. It's safe to say that the horror game's Steam and Xbox One achievements list is similar too. The Resident Evil 2 PS4 trophy list was revealed on the PSN Profiles forums. Its final three silver trophies will prove to be quite the challenge for anyone looking to snag Resident Evil 2's platinum trophy on PS4.

Resident Evil 2 PS4 trophy list

Platinum - Raccoon City Native - Obtain all trophies.

Bronze - Welcome to the city of the Dead - Make it to the police station.

Bronze - Path to the Goddess - Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.

Bronze - Never-Ending Rain - Escape the police station.

Bronze - Hack Complete - Complete Ada's segment.

Bronze - Hide and Seek - Complete Sherry's segment.

Bronze - A Great Need for a Shower - Escape from the sewers.

Silver - A Hero Emerges - Complete Leon's story.

Silver - A Heroine Emerges - Complete Claire's story.

Silver - Broken Umbrella - Witness the true ending.

Bronze - The Basics of Survival - Combine two items together.

Bronze - Hip to Add Squares - Increase your inventory slots.

Bronze - Customizer - Customize a weapon.

Bronze - Don't Need No Stinkin' Gun - Defeat an enemy with a knife.

Bronze - Eat This! - Counterattack with a sub-weapon.

Bronze - That'll Hold 'Em - Use Wooden Boards to board up a window.

Bronze - Vermin Extermination - Destroy a Mr. Raccoon.

Bronze - A Vault-like Mind - Open a portable safe.

Bronze - First Break-in - Open a dial safe.

Bronze - Bon Appétit - Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy.

Bronze - Zombie Roundup - Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon.

Bronze - Like Skeet Shooting - Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air.

Bronze - Keep Their Heads Ringin' - Paralyze a licker's sense of hearing.

Bronze - Hats Off! - Shoot Tyrant's hat off his head.

Silver - Gotcha! - Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.

Bronze - Treasure Hunter - Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items.

Bronze - A Waist of Space - Expand inventory slots to max.

Bronze - One Slick Super-spy - Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada's gameplay segment.

Bronze - Young Escape - Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry's segment.

Bronze - With Time to Spare - Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze - In The Blink of an Eye - Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze - Lore Explorer - Read all of the files.

Silver - Complete Vermin Extermination = Destroy all Mr. Raccoons.

Silver - Master of Unlocking - Open all of the safes and locks in the game.

Gold - Leon "S." Kennedy - Complete Leon's story on "Standard" or "Hardcore" with an S rank.

Gold - Sizzling Scarlet hero - Complete Claire's story on "Standard" or "Hardcore" with an S rank.

Gold - Hardcore Rookie - Complete Leon's story on "Hardcore" game mode.

Gold - Hardcore College Student - Complete Claire's story on "Hardcore" game mode.

Silver - Frugalist - Complete the game without using a recovery item.

Silver - Minimalist - Clear the game without opening the item box.

Silver - A Small Carbon Footprint - Take 14000 steps or fewer in one playthrough.

Bronze - Grim Reaper - Complete "The 4th Survivor" extra mode.

With the Resident Evil 2 PS4 trophy list made public, we won't be surprised to see a street date break for the game soon enough as well. This was thought to be the case late last week until Capcom confirmed that images of what appeared to be Resident Evil 2 for the PS4 were actually empty boxes.

Aside from being available in a standard edition which comes with a disc and little else, Capcom will also release the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition for PS4 and Xbox One in India. The Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition India price is Rs. 3,999. Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition includes the aforementioned steelbook and protagonist Claire's Eliza Walker costume in addition to the game itself. Keep in mind the PC version is only available as a standard edition for Rs. 2,999 and no other special variants. Despite being a remake, Resident Evil 2's US price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which makes the India price for the game an absolute steal particularly on PC.

At the moment, the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition appears to be exclusive to Games The Shop. It should be out the same date as the regular version of the game on January 25. And if you prefer Resident Evil 2 digitally, it's Rs. 3,380 for the Xbox One, Rs. 3,375 on PS4, and Rs. 2,999 for PC via Steam.