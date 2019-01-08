Resident Evil 2 is getting a demo for PS4, Xbox One, and PC according to series publisher Capcom. With a Resident Evil 2 release date of January 25, it's no surprise that Capcom would want to give gamers a reason to check out this remake of the 1998 game that originally debuted on the PS1. The Resident Evil 2 demo release date is January 11. It's available for a limited time, until January 31 on the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam. There's another catch. The Resident Evil 2 demo has a 30 minute time limit. Officially labeled as the Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo, players have to finish its mission objective in the aforementioned 30 minutes with unlimited tries until the full 30 minutes have been exhausted. What's more is, the demo ends with a brand new cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 2.

Although players can't restart the demo after the timer ends, there's no limit for the number of times the trailer can be viewed. The Resident Evil 2 demo is set in the iconic Raccoon City Police Station and has players in the role of one of the series' protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy. The station is filled to the brim with zombies to survive and puzzles to solve.

Aside from being available in a standard edition which comes with a disc and little else, Capcom will also release the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition for PS4 and Xbox One in India. The Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition India price is Rs. 3,999. Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition includes the aforementioned steelbook and protagonist Claire's Eliza Walker costume in addition to the game itself. Keep in mind the PC version is only available as a standard edition for Rs. 2,999 and no other special variants. Despite being a remake, Resident Evil 2's US price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which makes the India price for the game an absolute steal particularly on PC.

At the moment, the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition appears to be exclusive to Games The Shop. It should be out the same date as the regular version of the game on January 25. And if you prefer Resident Evil 2 digitally, it's Rs. 3,380 for the Xbox One, Rs. 3,375 on PS4, and Rs. 2,999 for PC via Steam.

Resident Evil 2 download size

Resident Evil 2's download size has been revealed courtesy of the Microsoft Store and it seems that it won't tax your bandwidth too much. According to the listing on the Microsoft Store, the Resident Evil 2 download size is 21.07GB for the Xbox One. The PS4 and PC versions of Resident Evil 2 should have a similar file size.

Previously Capcom revealed a special edition for its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2. Called ‘Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition', it comes with a couple of unique covers featuring the two protagonists – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield – in addition to a bunch of downloadable content (DLC), including five costumes, a weapon, and the soundtrack from the original 1998 release.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.