Reigns: Game of Thrones for Android, iOS, and PC Announced

Popular monarchy simulator Reigns is teaming up with Game of Thrones for Reigns: Game of Thrones. Based on the HBO TV series, Reigns: Game of Thrones will be on Android, iOS, and PC. The Reigns: Game of Thrones release date is slated for October of this year with a price of $3.99 on Android, iOS, and PC via Steam. The India price of Reigns: Game of Thrones is Rs. 299 in India on iOS. No Android or PC price has been announced at the time of this story.

Reigns: Game of Thrones features characters such as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark, and more. As you swap between each king and queen, you face new challenges unique to their story. There's an element of choice to the proceedings as well.

"Swipe left or right to change the fate of the Seven Kingdoms forever as you hear the impassioned pleas and unpredictable demands from the people of Westeros. If a particular character becomes bothersome, tear their card in half to unburden Your Majesty with their concerns – but at what cost?", the game's description reads.

Furthermore, you can forge a new path in Westeros with Melisandre’s visions being your playing field and extend beyond the TV series to imagine the many fates of those that would sit upon the Iron Throne. You can explore what would be if you rebuild the Great Sept of Baelor as Cersei or discover the path of the Seven Kingdoms if Sansa Stark had married Jaime Lannister. Plus there are mini-games, letting you indulge in jousting and tavern brawls. It also features the soundtrack from the HBO series by Ramin Djawadi.

Reigns’ strength is the crisp and enjoyable writing that's full of sly jokes, which play on your expectations and tell a novel story in a completely new way. It might be a choose-your-own-adventure novel by way of Tinder, but it's a great match, and it feels incredibly comfortable on a mobile device — which is where it really shines. It will be interesting to see what voice Reigns: Game of Thrones takes given the TV show's dark themes and tone.

