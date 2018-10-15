Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Download Size Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out on October 26 and Microsoft has listed how big the game will be on the Xbox Store. The Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One download size is 88.57GB. This is smaller than the alleged 105GB PS4 file size and much higher than the reported 55GB download size for Sony's console. Red Dead Redemption 2's download size has been subject of much speculation in the past few weeks partly due to us getting closer to the game's release date and developer Rockstar Games' secretive nature. Hopefully, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for preload this week, allaying all rumours to rest.

Previously, the official Xbox France Twitter account has stated that the Red Dead Redemption 2 resolution on Xbox One X is native 4K (3840x2160) along with support for HDR as well.

This is in sharp contrast to Sony's stance on Red Dead Redemption 2's resolution on the PS4 Pro, which is simply said to be 4K without any clarity if any techniques used to give the effect of 4K like checkerboard rendering are used. Although the game will make use of the PS4 Pro's built-in supersampling feature.

The penultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay on the PS4 Pro. So much so that video game tech analysis site, Digital Foundry has been able to piece together Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 Pro resolution.

Spoiler alert: it's not 4K. Rather, it's a 12.5 per cent increase over 1440p - a more regular number we see on PS4 Pro supported titles. The same applies to the very last trailer for the game shown off earlier this week, a 1920x2160 PS4 Pro resolution with signs of reconstruction to output at 3840x2160.

That said, if you're not a pedant for pixels, there will be several Red Dead Redemption 2 bundles available at launch internationally for the PS4. The Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro bundles come with either PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro in black and a copy of the game. The 1TB PS4 Pro variant price is $400 (around Rs. 28,000) while the PS4 Slim options include 1TB and 500GB. Prices of these are yet to be announced. for Europe, US, and of course, India. For some reason the 500GB PS4 Slim bundle is limited to the UK, perhaps it's due to be phased out in favour of 1TB?

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.