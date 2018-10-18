While leaked Red Dead Redemption 2 box art from Japan confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 would be on two discs, this isn't quite the case for the Xbox One release. Reason being, Rockstar fan site Rockstar Intel has acquired packaging for the game that has no mention of two discs for Xbox One (pictured above). Although you could argue that Shadow of War: Definitive Edition and XCOM 2 Collection for Microsoft's console lacked any visible markings on their boxes to indicate that they shipped on two discs, it doesn't mean that Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Xbox One could ship with two Blu-ray discs.

That said, Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Xbox One breaks a crucial Xbox One physical games branding guideline by sporting a red coloured spine versus the usual grey that most Xbox One games on disc have. Hopefully Microsoft or Rockstar Games clear this out soon enough. If Red Dead Redemption 2 ships on the Xbox One on a single disc, it means Xbox One users are in for a colossal day one download of at least 38.57GB assuming all 50GB of a Blu-ray is used.

And if you prefer getting Rockstar Games' open-world adventure digitally, the Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One download size is 88.57GB and you can preload it from October 18.

Previously, the official Xbox France Twitter account has stated that the Red Dead Redemption 2 resolution on Xbox One X is native 4K (3840x2160) along with support for HDR as well.

This is in sharp contrast to Sony's stance on Red Dead Redemption 2's resolution on the PS4 Pro, which is simply said to be 4K without any clarity if any techniques used to give the effect of 4K like checkerboard rendering are used. Although the game will make use of the PS4 Pro's built-in supersampling feature.

The penultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay on the PS4 Pro. So much so that video game tech analysis site, Digital Foundry has been able to piece together Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 Pro resolution.

Spoiler alert: it's not 4K. Rather, it's a 12.5 per cent increase over 1440p - a more regular number we see on PS4 Pro supported titles. The same applies to the very last trailer for the game shown off earlier this week, a 1920x2160 PS4 Pro resolution with signs of reconstruction to output at 3840x2160.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.