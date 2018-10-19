Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate and Special Edition Sold Out in India

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate and Special Edition variants have sold out in India. These two versions of the game have been available for pre-order in India a day after their announcement back in June. Aside from having Red Dead Redemption 2 on a disc or two, it also comes with additional in-game content and physical goodies such as a printed map and steelbook. So if you were waiting till launch day to get either version, you may well be out of luck. At the moment, all online stores that were selling these versions of the game don't have it available for pre-order any more. In some situations, those who pre-ordered either Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate or Special Edition were downgraded and the balance amount was returned to them. This appears to be the case for those who paid for the higher-priced versions of the game on Xbox One and not PS4, Gadgets 360 has learned from several customers. Red Dead Redemption 2 distributor E-xpress has not replied to Gadgets 360's request for comment on the same.

"I ordered the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One," a customer tells Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity. "My order was changed to Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition and the balance amount was returned as a credit note."

It will be interesting to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 makes it to India on time what with some retailers telling their clientele that the game will be delayed following instructions from Rockstar. Similar rules were in place during the release of GTA V on PS3 and Xbox 360. Here's what the Red Dead Redemption 2 Special and Ultimate Editions have.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition has a map and exclusive content for Story Mode including:

Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout : Get exclusive access to a Bank Robbery Mission, in which Arthur and a couple of his fellow gang members come up with a daring plan to break in and rob the bank in the southern town of Rhodes. Elsewhere, the Del Lobos Gang has taken over a hacienda - clear this gang's hideout and rob their stash for a lucrative take.

: Get exclusive access to a Bank Robbery Mission, in which Arthur and a couple of his fellow gang members come up with a daring plan to break in and rob the bank in the southern town of Rhodes. Elsewhere, the Del Lobos Gang has taken over a hacienda - clear this gang's hideout and rob their stash for a lucrative take. Dappled black thoroughbred : This thoroughbred racehorse sporting a beautiful reverse-dappled black coat will keep you at the front of the pack with its exceptional speed and acceleration. You will also get the exclusive Nuevo Paraiso Saddle, handmade in dark chocolate leather with silver medallion detailing. This horse and saddle are available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode.

: This thoroughbred racehorse sporting a beautiful reverse-dappled black coat will keep you at the front of the pack with its exceptional speed and acceleration. You will also get the exclusive Nuevo Paraiso Saddle, handmade in dark chocolate leather with silver medallion detailing. This horse and saddle are available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode. Talisman and Medallion gameplay bonuses : These special Story Mode items will give Arthur a helping hand whenever they are equipped. Attaching the Eagle Talon Talisman to his boot, Arthur's environmental awareness skill will last longer. By carrying the Iguana Scale in his personal Satchel, Arthur will take less damage while riding on horseback.

: These special Story Mode items will give Arthur a helping hand whenever they are equipped. Attaching the Eagle Talon Talisman to his boot, Arthur's environmental awareness skill will last longer. By carrying the Iguana Scale in his personal Satchel, Arthur will take less damage while riding on horseback. Gameplay boosts, cash bonuses, and discounts : This collection of exclusive Story Mode boosts, bonuses and discounts will help Arthur to survive out in the harsh wilderness and better provide for his gang members and their camp. The Core Stat boost benefits Arthur's Stamina, Health and Dead Eye Cores. Earn more cash during robbery missions with the Van der Linde gang, and when hunting and selling animal carcasses. Receive discounts on all upgrades to the Van der Linde gang's camp.

: This collection of exclusive Story Mode boosts, bonuses and discounts will help Arthur to survive out in the harsh wilderness and better provide for his gang members and their camp. The Core Stat boost benefits Arthur's Stamina, Health and Dead Eye Cores. Earn more cash during robbery missions with the Van der Linde gang, and when hunting and selling animal carcasses. Receive discounts on all upgrades to the Van der Linde gang's camp. The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger outfit : This exclusive Story Mode outfit for Arthur is inspired by the clothing worn by vaqueros and banditos south of the border. The outfit features a wide brimmed black cowboy hat, deep indigo coat, worn denim chaps, leather gloves and boots.

: This exclusive Story Mode outfit for Arthur is inspired by the clothing worn by vaqueros and banditos south of the border. The outfit features a wide brimmed black cowboy hat, deep indigo coat, worn denim chaps, leather gloves and boots. Free access to additional weapons: A good range of weapons is essential for survival in the Old West. Get free access to three weapons at the in-game Gunsmiths in Story Mode: the robust Volcanic Pistol, devastating Pump Action Shotgun and versatile Lancaster Varmint Rifle.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition delivers all of the Story Mode content from the Special Edition plus additional bonuses like a map and steelbook. Plus there's in-game content including:

Bonus outfits : Get two exclusive outfits for your online character. The Blackrose Bounty Hunter outfit features a long oxblood-colored coat, a vest with gold pocket watch chain, and dark pants tucked into chocolate leather boots. The Copperhead Enforcer outfit features a fur-lined saddle-brown leather waistcoat, two-tone gloves, and pinstripe black pants tucked into black leather boots.

: Get two exclusive outfits for your online character. The Blackrose Bounty Hunter outfit features a long oxblood-colored coat, a vest with gold pocket watch chain, and dark pants tucked into chocolate leather boots. The Copperhead Enforcer outfit features a fur-lined saddle-brown leather waistcoat, two-tone gloves, and pinstripe black pants tucked into black leather boots. Black chestnut thoroughbred : Outrun the competition with this thoroughbred racehorse in a striking black chestnut coat and also receive the exclusive High Plains Cutting Saddle beautifully crafted in jet-black leather with gold metal accents. This horse and saddle are available in online.

: Outrun the competition with this thoroughbred racehorse in a striking black chestnut coat and also receive the exclusive High Plains Cutting Saddle beautifully crafted in jet-black leather with gold metal accents. This horse and saddle are available in online. Free access to the Survivor Camp theme: Customize your own personal Camp in online with free access to the Survivor theme.

Free access to additional weapons : Get access to the Volcanic Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun and Lancaster Varmint Rifle, free of charge from Gunsmiths in online.

: Get access to the Volcanic Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun and Lancaster Varmint Rifle, free of charge from Gunsmiths in online. Rank bonuses: As a great start for all Ultimate Edition players, you can rank up faster in online, up to rank 25.

