Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) release date is October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One. As is the case with most big games, developer Rockstar appears to be doubling down on the pre-release hype and has announced that RDR 2 is getting its third trailer. The hotly anticipated open-world Wild West game's first public outing was a teaser and this was followed up by a more substantial look at its characters, setting, and what you could expect. Dubbed as the Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3, Rockstar has confirmed that you will be able to watch it this week. Here's everything you need to know.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3 release date and time

You can watch the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am EST (8:30pm IST).

Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3 - where to watch

Rockstar Games has said the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer will be viewable on the company's YouTube channel and its own website.

Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer - what to expect

This time around we won't be surprised to see information regarding the game's missions or what to expect of its multiplayer modes. Previously it was suggested that RDR 2 would have a battle royale mode akin to PUBG and Fortnite. Perhaps Rockstar would use this trailer as an opportunity to shed light on this aspect of the game.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the entire game may be completely playable in first-person. As per documents pertaining to the game obtained by Trusted Reviews, the open-world Wild West game will sport substantial multiplayer options.

"It remains unknown whether battle royale will operate in similar fashion to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or Fortnite, but we wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar hopes to capitalise on the popularity of those two titles," writes Trusted Reviews' Jordan King.

Furthermore, the post sheds light on Red Dead Redemption 2's other modes such as Revive and Survive, and Money Grab.

"Revive and Survive pits two teams against each other as they try and stay alive. You’ll have a limited amount of time to revive your teammates before they are eliminated. Finally, Money Grab features two teams fighting to procure bags of money in a central location. You’re expected to collect and return them to your base as quickly as possible," the report continues.

What's more is, you can play Red Dead Redemption 2 in first-person. This extends to its single-player campaign and multiplayer as well. Familiar gameplay elements like Eagle Eye make a return with some tweaks to allow for tracking of bounties and detecting nearby animals. The game will also feature what's known as Random Events. These are akin to GTA V's Strangers and Freaks. It will have "bounty hunting quests, treasure hunts and adventures with a mysterious stranger."

