Earlier in the week Rockstar Games revealed Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting some limited variants, these include the Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition and Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition. Now, listings on Games The Shop indicate that both the Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition and Ultimate Edition are making it to India. The Red Dead Redemption 2 Collector's Box hasn't been put up for pre-order and given its contents, import costs, and customs duty, it's safe to say it will be skipping the country altogether. Red Dead Redemption 2's release date is October 26 and both versions should be out at the same time. Other sites like Amazon India and Flipkart haven't listed Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, though we expect that to change now that all versions have a price and availability for India

As for how much they cost, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition India price is Rs. 5,199 and Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition India price is Rs. 6,499. Not too bad when you consider that they are $80 (around Rs. 5,365) and $100 (nearly Rs. 6,705) internationally, making it slightly cheaper than buying it abroad. They can be pre-ordered right now. And if you're interested in the standard edition of Red Dead Redemption 2, it's Rs. 3,999. Keep in mind that this is for the game on PS4 and Xbox One. No PC version has been revealed by Rockstar Games just yet. In case you missed our detailed post on what each version has, we got you covered right here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition delivers exclusive content for Story Mode including:

Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout : Get exclusive access to a Bank Robbery Mission, in which Arthur and a couple of his fellow gang members come up with a daring plan to break in and rob the bank in the southern town of Rhodes. Elsewhere, the Del Lobos Gang has taken over a hacienda - clear this gang’s hideout and rob their stash for a lucrative take.

: Get exclusive access to a Bank Robbery Mission, in which Arthur and a couple of his fellow gang members come up with a daring plan to break in and rob the bank in the southern town of Rhodes. Elsewhere, the Del Lobos Gang has taken over a hacienda - clear this gang’s hideout and rob their stash for a lucrative take. Dappled black thoroughbred : This thoroughbred racehorse sporting a beautiful reverse-dappled black coat will keep you at the front of the pack with its exceptional speed and acceleration. You will also get the exclusive Nuevo Paraiso Saddle, handmade in dark chocolate leather with silver medallion detailing. This horse and saddle are available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode.

: This thoroughbred racehorse sporting a beautiful reverse-dappled black coat will keep you at the front of the pack with its exceptional speed and acceleration. You will also get the exclusive Nuevo Paraiso Saddle, handmade in dark chocolate leather with silver medallion detailing. This horse and saddle are available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode. Talisman and Medallion gameplay bonuses : These special Story Mode items will give Arthur a helping hand whenever they are equipped. Attaching the Eagle Talon Talisman to his boot, Arthur’s environmental awareness skill will last longer. By carrying the Iguana Scale in his personal Satchel, Arthur will take less damage while riding on horseback.

: These special Story Mode items will give Arthur a helping hand whenever they are equipped. Attaching the Eagle Talon Talisman to his boot, Arthur’s environmental awareness skill will last longer. By carrying the Iguana Scale in his personal Satchel, Arthur will take less damage while riding on horseback. Gameplay boosts, cash bonuses, and discounts : This collection of exclusive Story Mode boosts, bonuses and discounts will help Arthur to survive out in the harsh wilderness and better provide for his gang members and their camp. The Core Stat boost benefits Arthur’s Stamina, Health and Dead Eye Cores. Earn more cash during robbery missions with the Van der Linde gang, and when hunting and selling animal carcasses. Receive discounts on all upgrades to the Van der Linde gang’s camp.

: This collection of exclusive Story Mode boosts, bonuses and discounts will help Arthur to survive out in the harsh wilderness and better provide for his gang members and their camp. The Core Stat boost benefits Arthur’s Stamina, Health and Dead Eye Cores. Earn more cash during robbery missions with the Van der Linde gang, and when hunting and selling animal carcasses. Receive discounts on all upgrades to the Van der Linde gang’s camp. The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger outfit : This exclusive Story Mode outfit for Arthur is inspired by the clothing worn by vaqueros and banditos south of the border. The outfit features a wide brimmed black cowboy hat, deep indigo coat, worn denim chaps, leather gloves and boots.

: This exclusive Story Mode outfit for Arthur is inspired by the clothing worn by vaqueros and banditos south of the border. The outfit features a wide brimmed black cowboy hat, deep indigo coat, worn denim chaps, leather gloves and boots. Free access to additional weapons: A good range of weapons is essential for survival in the Old West. Get free access to three weapons at the in-game Gunsmiths in Story Mode: the robust Volcanic Pistol, devastating Pump Action Shotgun and versatile Lancaster Varmint Rifle.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition delivers all of the Story Mode content from the Special Edition plus additional bonuses for online including:

Bonus outfits : Get two exclusive outfits for your online character. The Blackrose Bounty Hunter outfit features a long oxblood-colored coat, a vest with gold pocket watch chain, and dark pants tucked into chocolate leather boots. The Copperhead Enforcer outfit features a fur-lined saddle-brown leather waistcoat, two-tone gloves, and pinstripe black pants tucked into black leather boots.

: Get two exclusive outfits for your online character. The Blackrose Bounty Hunter outfit features a long oxblood-colored coat, a vest with gold pocket watch chain, and dark pants tucked into chocolate leather boots. The Copperhead Enforcer outfit features a fur-lined saddle-brown leather waistcoat, two-tone gloves, and pinstripe black pants tucked into black leather boots. Black chestnut thoroughbred : Outrun the competition with this thoroughbred racehorse in a striking black chestnut coat and also receive the exclusive High Plains Cutting Saddle beautifully crafted in jet-black leather with gold metal accents. This horse and saddle are available in online.

: Outrun the competition with this thoroughbred racehorse in a striking black chestnut coat and also receive the exclusive High Plains Cutting Saddle beautifully crafted in jet-black leather with gold metal accents. This horse and saddle are available in online. Free access to the Survivor Camp theme: Customize your own personal Camp in online with free access to the Survivor theme.

Free access to additional weapons : Get access to the Volcanic Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun and Lancaster Varmint Rifle, free of charge from Gunsmiths in online.

: Get access to the Volcanic Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun and Lancaster Varmint Rifle, free of charge from Gunsmiths in online. Rank bonuses: As a great start for all Ultimate Edition players, you can rank up faster in online, up to rank 25.

Are you picking up Red Dead Redemption 2? Or are other games out in October vying for your attention? Let us know in the comments.

