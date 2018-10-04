Red Dead Redemption 2 resolution for PS4 Pro may be in doubt, but that doesn't seem to be the case for the Xbox One X. The official Xbox France Twitter account has stated that the Red Dead Redemption 2 resolution on Xbox One X is native 4K (3840x2160) along with support for HDR as well. This is in sharp contrast to Sony's stance on Red Dead Redemption 2's resolution on the PS4 Pro, which is simply said to be 4K without any clarity if any techniques used to give the effect of 4K like checkerboard rendering are used. Although the game will make use of the PS4 Pro's built-in supersampling feature.

The penultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay on the PS4 Pro. So much so that video game tech analysis site, Digital Foundry has been able to piece together Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 Pro resolution. Spoiler alert: it's not 4K. Rather, it's a 12.5 per cent increase over 1440p - a more regular number we see on PS4 Pro supported titles. The same applies to the very last trailer for the game shown off earlier this week, a 1920x2160 PS4 Pro resolution with signs of reconstruction to output at 3840x2160.

"Rockstar provided us with a pristine, 68mbps version of the trailer to take a look at - and there's no doubt that those vast landscapes are flattered by the 4K output, but there's more to the story here. Looking close at each cut in the edit indicates PS4 Pro natively runs at 1920x2160, halving the pixel count on the horizontal axis from a proper 4K," a report from the site claims.

And while some might feel shortchanged by the lack of pixels, there maybe some advantages to this approach.

"This 1920x2160 setup has other benefits, specifically that the fact it's scaling only in one direction means a cleaner division of pixels. Based on what this trailer's showing - and it could change by launch - it's a more effective way to project this massive world to ultra HDTVs. And to put it another way, presuming the base PS4 version runs at 1920x1080, PS4 Pro makes is using its 2.4x boost in GPU power by simply doubling the resolution. That potentially leaves a shade of GPU headroom for other effects, or even a smoother frame-rate if that's a problem on regular hardware. But again, there are a lot of 'ifs' here, and we'll need to see what the score is in October."

Red Dead Redemption 2's release date is October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.