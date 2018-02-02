Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) finally has a release date. The open-world title set in the Wild West is out on October 26, 2018. This was announced by the game's developer, Rockstar Games. It's for the PS4 and Xbox One. No mention of the PC or Nintendo Switch. Tragic considering that GTA V is rumoured for the Switch and has sold well enough on PC.

"We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," a post from the developer reads. "We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it."

Rockstar Games is notorious for delaying its titles due to having extremely high standards that it has set for itself over the years, as we've seen with delays for past titles such as GTA V. The fact that it believes that Red Dead Redemption 2 is good to go, getting the level of detail the company is known for is a welcome sign.

Previously Rockstar Games released a new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2. Showing off a host of environments and characters, the trailer also highlighted the game's protagonist, Arthur Morgan. He's an outlaw in the Van der Linde gang.

