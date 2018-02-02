Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date for PS4 and Xbox One Announced

 
02 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date for PS4 and Xbox One Announced

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption will be available for the PS4 and Xbox One
  • It's out this year
  • It's the next game from GTA V hitmaker Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) finally has a release date. The open-world title set in the Wild West is out on October 26, 2018. This was announced by the game's developer, Rockstar Games. It's for the PS4 and Xbox One. No mention of the PC or Nintendo Switch. Tragic considering that GTA V is rumoured for the Switch and has sold well enough on PC.

 

"We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," a post from the developer reads. "We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it."

Rockstar Games is notorious for delaying its titles due to having extremely high standards that it has set for itself over the years, as we've seen with delays for past titles such as GTA V. The fact that it believes that Red Dead Redemption 2 is good to go, getting the level of detail the company is known for is a welcome sign.

Previously Rockstar Games released a new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2. Showing off a host of environments and characters, the trailer also highlighted the game's protagonist, Arthur Morgan. He's an outlaw in the Van der Linde gang.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RDR 2, Red Dead 2, Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, Red Dead Redemption II, Rockstar Games
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Can Nokia 3310 4G Break Jio Phone's Stronghold in India?
Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date for PS4 and Xbox One Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Moto X4 (6GB) Review
  2. Google Assistant Go Arrives on Play Store With Most Features Intact
  3. Nokia 5, Nokia 8 Price in India Slashed
  4. OnePlus 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.2 OTA Update Based on Android Oreo
  5. Redmi 5A Rose Gold Colour Variant Arrives in India, Goes on Sale Today
  6. Can Nokia 3310 4G Break Jio Phone's Stronghold in India?
  7. WhatsApp Now Has 1.5 Billion Monthly Active Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  9. This Is When You'll Finally Be Able to Play Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Super Blue Blood Moon: What Is It, and When and Where to See It in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.