Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Bundles Announced

The Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is October 26. With Sony having a marketing tie-up with Rockstar Games for the game, it's all but natural for there to be PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro bundles for Red Dead Redemption 2. And now, they've been announced for Europe and US. Like nearly everything from Sony, we've got in touch with Sony India for comment to figure out if these bundles are coming to India and will update this story if this is indeed the case. Though given the company's track record with past bundles, the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro bundles should make it to India.

As the name suggests, the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro bundles come with either PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro in black and a copy of the game. The 1TB PS4 Pro variant price is $400 (around Rs. 28,000) while the PS4 Slim options include 1TB and 500GB. Prices of these are yet to be announced. for Europe, US, and of course, India. For some reason the 500GB PS4 Slim bundle is limited to the UK, perhaps it's due to be phased out in favour of 1TB?

Also of interest is that the post on PlayStation's Europe blog denotes what resolution you can expect for the game on PS4 Pro.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro resolution

According to Sony, Red Dead Redemption 2 outputs 2160p. A 4K HDR TV is required. It will be interesting to see if this is native 4K or using techniques like checkerboard rendering to achieve a similar effect. Furthermore, the game will make use of the PS4 Pro's built-in supersampling feature.

The latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay on the PS4 Pro. So much so that video game tech analysis site, Digital Foundry has been able to piece together Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 Pro resolution. Spoiler alert: it's not 4K. Rather, it's a 12.5 per cent increase over 1440p - a more regular number we see on PS4 Pro supported titles.

"Rockstar provided us with a pristine, 68mbps version of the trailer to take a look at - and there's no doubt that those vast landscapes are flattered by the 4K output, but there's more to the story here. Looking close at each cut in the edit indicates PS4 Pro natively runs at 1920x2160, halving the pixel count on the horizontal axis from a proper 4K," a report from the site claims.

And while some might feel shortchanged by the lack of pixels, there maybe some advantages to this approach.

"This 1920x2160 setup has other benefits, specifically that the fact it's scaling only in one direction means a cleaner division of pixels. Based on what this trailer's showing - and it could change by launch - it's a more effective way to project this massive world to ultra HDTVs. And to put it another way, presuming the base PS4 version runs at 1920x1080, PS4 Pro makes is using its 2.4x boost in GPU power by simply doubling the resolution. That potentially leaves a shade of GPU headroom for other effects, or even a smoother frame-rate if that's a problem on regular hardware. But again, there are a lot of 'ifs' here, and we'll need to see what the score is in October."

It will be interesting to see what the Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X resolution is, more so considering the beefed up specifications of Microsoft's console.