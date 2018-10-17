Much has been said about Red Dead Redemption 2 in the days leading upto its release. One of the hot-button topics surrounding the game is its file size. Previously rumoured to be 105GB and then 50GB, with Sony and Microsoft confirming a Red Dead Redemption 2 download size closer to 90GB, many wonder if it would be playable from the game's disc without requiring an additional download. An eager gamer on gaming forum ResetEra confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 can be played on PS4 at least, without an extra download.
"We would like to inform you that you can keep the pre-order as Red Dead Redemption 2 will be fully functional and playable from the disc on PS4," an email from Rockstar Games' support team reads. It's unclear if this is the case with the Xbox One version of the game at the moment. Nonetheless, with it out in around a week, we'll know for sure soon enough.
The wording is of interest here. In the past it was rumoured that Red Dead Redemption 2 may ship on two discs, but with Red Dead Online - the game's multiplayer component launching after Red Dead Redemption 2, it is possible that Red Dead Redemption 2 may ship on a single disc or have one disc for single-player and another for multiplayer. Another possibility is that Rockstar Games' support team may simply be wrong given that the game has a mammoth 89.20GB download size on PS4 and the maximum capacity on a dual-layer Blu-ray disc is 50GB.
And when Red Dead Online is out, PS4 players get an Arabian horse with a custom alligator skin saddle and the High Roller double-action revolver among other in-game items as timed exclusives. To access these, you'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription - Sony's online multiplayer service.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement