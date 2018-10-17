Much has been said about Red Dead Redemption 2 in the days leading upto its release. One of the hot-button topics surrounding the game is its file size. Previously rumoured to be 105GB and then 50GB, with Sony and Microsoft confirming a Red Dead Redemption 2 download size closer to 90GB, many wonder if it would be playable from the game's disc without requiring an additional download. An eager gamer on gaming forum ResetEra confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 can be played on PS4 at least, without an extra download.

"We would like to inform you that you can keep the pre-order as Red Dead Redemption 2 will be fully functional and playable from the disc on PS4," an email from Rockstar Games' support team reads. It's unclear if this is the case with the Xbox One version of the game at the moment. Nonetheless, with it out in around a week, we'll know for sure soon enough.

The wording is of interest here. In the past it was rumoured that Red Dead Redemption 2 may ship on two discs, but with Red Dead Online - the game's multiplayer component launching after Red Dead Redemption 2, it is possible that Red Dead Redemption 2 may ship on a single disc or have one disc for single-player and another for multiplayer. Another possibility is that Rockstar Games' support team may simply be wrong given that the game has a mammoth 89.20GB download size on PS4 and the maximum capacity on a dual-layer Blu-ray disc is 50GB.

And when Red Dead Online is out, PS4 players get an Arabian horse with a custom alligator skin saddle and the High Roller double-action revolver among other in-game items as timed exclusives. To access these, you'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription - Sony's online multiplayer service.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 timed exclusive content

Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit: featuring a wool-lined, long coat with custom, hand-tooled leather accents, a leather vest with ornate pattern details, stand wing-tip collar with black neckerchief, and custom ornate buckle with matching boot tips, the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit pays homage to the 'boss' of the Northern States, its real-world inspiration.

Red Chestnut Arabian Horse: known for its speed and handling, the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse is in a class above most horses you would find in the wild, with performance a step up from the first tier of available horses. It will be available during the launch of Red Dead Online.

Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle: the Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle provides a number of benefits when equipped including core Health and Stamina boosts, which increase speed and acceleration for the horse. This saddle is an enhanced version of the basic saddle that comes stock for players when starting Red Dead Online. It will be available during the launch of Red Dead Online.

High Roller Double-Action Revolver: the High Roller Double-Action Revolver features a polished steel body with unique period-inspired, beautifully detailed engraving work. The deadly, quick draw revolver comes complete with unique playing card and skull elements carved into the grip. Its superior, quick rate of fire over all other revolvers makes it a great choice for mounted combat. It will be available during the launch of Red Dead Online.

