Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Standard Edition: Here's Everything That You Get

, 23 October 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Standard Edition: Here's Everything That You Get

Highlights

  • A map comes with the standard edition of the game
  • Two discs, as revealed earlier, are also a part of it
  • The game is out officially on October 26

Following Red Dead Redemption 2 leaked gameplay, a full reveal of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, and an early release date in several regions, we now have our first look of what to expect from the game when it's available officially from October 26. Previous leaks gave us an idea of Red Dead Redemption 2's two discs and file size but didn't tell us what's in the box. This changes now thanks to a post on Instagram allegedly originating from Saudi Arabia. It shows off exactly what you get with Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 standard edition. Here's what you need to know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 standard edition - what's in the box

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 on two discs
  • A map which seems to double up as a poster, much like past Rockstar Games releases
  • A leaflet with a DLC code

Red Dead Redemption 2 reversible cover?
As you can tell from the image below, the game seems to sport a reversible cover. While this is possibly South America stock of the game (judging by the language and rating on the leaflet), the reverse of the cover art has statutory text. Safe to say European and Asian copies of the game would be free of this and therefore have a reversible cover. We'll know for sure soon enough.

rdr 2 leak ps4 standard rdr_2

Photo Credit: xtmz10/Instagram

Earlier today we got a complete view of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map courtesy of the game's strategy guide releasing early in parts of Europe. According to those with access to the Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, there's locations for treasure hunters, crime scenes, executions and more. It also matches up with the previous map leak, showing off places like New Hanover, Blackwater, Cumberland Forest and Valentine. You can check it out below. Here's what you can expect from the Red Dead Redemption 2 map. This is of course, a more detailed version of what ships with the standard edition of the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 map

  • Green dots are treasure hunters
  • Blue dots are torchlight, lurking shadows, terrified horse, voices
  • Purple dots are crime scenes
  • Yellow dots are 'Del Lobo Execution'

rdr 2 full map red_dead_redemption_2_map

Photo Credit: the_geek_center_333/Instagram

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out on October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One. A PC release is rumoured for 2019.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR 2, PS4, Rockstar Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Standard Edition: Here's Everything That You Get
