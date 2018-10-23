Following Red Dead Redemption 2 leaked gameplay, a full reveal of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, and an early release date in several regions, we now have our first look of what to expect from the game when it's available officially from October 26. Previous leaks gave us an idea of Red Dead Redemption 2's two discs and file size but didn't tell us what's in the box. This changes now thanks to a post on Instagram allegedly originating from Saudi Arabia. It shows off exactly what you get with Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 standard edition. Here's what you need to know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 standard edition - what's in the box

Red Dead Redemption 2 on two discs

A map which seems to double up as a poster, much like past Rockstar Games releases

A leaflet with a DLC code

Red Dead Redemption 2 reversible cover?

As you can tell from the image below, the game seems to sport a reversible cover. While this is possibly South America stock of the game (judging by the language and rating on the leaflet), the reverse of the cover art has statutory text. Safe to say European and Asian copies of the game would be free of this and therefore have a reversible cover. We'll know for sure soon enough.

Photo Credit: xtmz10/Instagram

Earlier today we got a complete view of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map courtesy of the game's strategy guide releasing early in parts of Europe. According to those with access to the Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, there's locations for treasure hunters, crime scenes, executions and more. It also matches up with the previous map leak, showing off places like New Hanover, Blackwater, Cumberland Forest and Valentine. You can check it out below. Here's what you can expect from the Red Dead Redemption 2 map. This is of course, a more detailed version of what ships with the standard edition of the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 map

Green dots are treasure hunters

Blue dots are torchlight, lurking shadows, terrified horse, voices

Purple dots are crime scenes

Yellow dots are 'Del Lobo Execution'

Photo Credit: the_geek_center_333/Instagram

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out on October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One. A PC release is rumoured for 2019.

