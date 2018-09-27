NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 File Size Revealed

27 September 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 File Size Revealed

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 file size is 105GB on PS4
  • It should be similar for Xbox One too
  • The game is out on October 26

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a colossal file size. According to information regarding the hotly anticipated Wild West open-world game gleaned from the recently announced Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 bundles via fan site Rockstar Intel, you'll need to keep a fair bit of space free on your PS4 (and most likely Xbox One) hard drive. The Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 file size is 105GB. It's unclear if this is the Red Dead Redemption 2 download size as well. Depending on the compression method used, Red Dead Redemption 2's download size may be smaller and it's safe to say a large chunk of this should already be on the PS4 and Xbox One discs if you're buying a physical copy. We'd speculate that the 105GB file size includes both single and multiplayer content. The disc version may just have Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player component. It will be interesting how Red Dead Redemption 2's download would be handled and if Rockstar Games has different installer packages for multiplayer and single-player.

Also the game has content that's exclusive to the PS4 for 30 days. Details of this are yet to be revealed. They most likely pertain to the game's multiplayer mode. Furthermore, Red Dead Online will host up to 32 players.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro bundles come with either PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro in black and a copy of the game. The 1TB PS4 Pro variant price is $400 (around Rs. 28,000) while the PS4 Slim options include 1TB and 500GB. Prices of these are yet to be announced. for Europe, US, and of course, India. For some reason the 500GB PS4 Slim bundle is limited to the UK, perhaps it's due to be phased out in favour of 1TB?

 

Also of interest is that the post on PlayStation's Europe blog denotes what resolution you can expect for the game on PS4 Pro.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro resolution

According to Sony, Red Dead Redemption 2 outputs 2160p. A 4K HDR TV is required. It will be interesting to see if this is native 4K or using techniques like checkerboard rendering to achieve a similar effect. Furthermore, the game will make use of the PS4 Pro's built-in supersampling feature.

The latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay on the PS4 Pro. So much so that video game tech analysis site, Digital Foundry has been able to piece together Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 Pro resolution. Spoiler alert: it's not 4K. Rather, it's a 12.5 per cent increase over 1440p - a more regular number we see on PS4 Pro supported titles.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 File Size Revealed
