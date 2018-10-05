Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Timed Exclusive Content Announced

Red Dead Redemption 2 will have timed exclusive content for those playing the game on the PS4. The Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is October 26 and Sony has now confirmed what PS4 owners get for buying the game on its console. Exclusive Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 content includes in-game digital items for use in the story mode and Red Dead Online - its multiplayer component. These will be exclusive to the PS4 for a 30-day period and some of them will be available from the game's release day such as the Red Dead Redemption 2 Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit that PS4 players can customise playable protagonist Arthur Morgan with.

And when Red Dead Online is out, PS4 players get an Arabian horse with a custom alligator skin saddle and the High Roller double-action revolver. To access these, you'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription - Sony's online multiplayer service.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 timed exclusive content

Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit: featuring a wool-lined, long coat with custom, hand-tooled leather accents, a leather vest with ornate pattern details, stand wing-tip collar with black neckerchief, and custom ornate buckle with matching boot tips, the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit pays homage to the 'boss' of the Northern States, its real-world inspiration.

Red Chestnut Arabian Horse: known for its speed and handling, the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse is in a class above most horses you would find in the wild, with performance a step up from the first tier of available horses. It will be available during the launch of Red Dead Online.

Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle: the Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle provides a number of benefits when equipped including core Health and Stamina boosts, which increase speed and acceleration for the horse. This saddle is an enhanced version of the basic saddle that comes stock for players when starting Red Dead Online. It will be available during the launch of Red Dead Online.

High Roller Double-Action Revolver: the High Roller Double-Action Revolver features a polished steel body with unique period-inspired, beautifully detailed engraving work. The deadly, quick draw revolver comes complete with unique playing card and skull elements carved into the grip. Its superior, quick rate of fire over all other revolvers makes it a great choice for mounted combat. It will be available during the launch of Red Dead Online.

It will be interesting to see to what degree these items would impact Red Dead Online as their descriptions barring the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit imply a sort of an edge versus those who don't use them. We won't have to wait too long to find out with the game out this month.

Previously, the official Xbox France Twitter account has stated that the Red Dead Redemption 2 resolution on Xbox One X is native 4K (3840x2160) along with support for HDR as well. This is in sharp contrast to Sony's stance on Red Dead Redemption 2's resolution on the PS4 Pro, which is simply said to be 4K without any clarity if any techniques used to give the effect of 4K like checkerboard rendering are used. Although the game will make use of the PS4 Pro's built-in supersampling feature.

The penultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay on the PS4 Pro. So much so that video game tech analysis site, Digital Foundry has been able to piece together Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 Pro resolution. Spoiler alert: it's not 4K. Rather, it's a 12.5 per cent increase over 1440p - a more regular number we see on PS4 Pro supported titles. The same applies to the very last trailer for the game shown off earlier this week, a 1920x2160 PS4 Pro resolution with signs of reconstruction to output at 3840x2160.

