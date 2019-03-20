Technology News

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One Is 25 Percent Off

, 20 March 2019
This is the lowest Red Dead Redemption 2 price right now

Highlights

  • The game usually costs Rs. 3,999
  • This is the game's second discount
  • It's first saw the price down to Rs. 3,599

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One has received another price drop in India. The Red Dead Redemption 2 India price is usually Rs. 3,999, but for a limited time, the game will be available for Rs. 2,999. This 25 percent discount follows news from Rockstar Games to add more content and features to Red Dead Online — the game's multiplayer-focussed component. The Red Dead Redemption 2 price cut is the second the game has received with the first one seeing the game drop from Rs. 3,999 to Rs. 3,599 during February. This also makes Red Dead Redemption 2 the cheapest it's ever been brand new.

E-xpress, the game's distributor has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the offer will be available at independent game stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other "leading retailers". This new Red Dead Redemption 2 price is valid until April 1, 2019.

It's a solid deal for anyone looking to jump in and see what the fuss is about Rockstar Games latest title after the classic GTA V. Red Dead Redemption 2 has so far sold 17 million copies worldwide, selling more copies in 8 days than Red Dead Redemption 1 had sold in 8 years.

And no, this Red Dead Redemption 2 discount is not for the Special or Ultimate variants, both of which sold out during the pre-order period itself. Rather it's for the standard edition of the game. Here's what you get with it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 standard edition - what's in the box

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 on two discs
  • A map which seems to double up as a poster, much like past Rockstar Games releases
  • A leaflet with a DLC code

Considering the game has a close to 100GB download size, buying it on disc is the best way forward and the new price makes it worth considering particularly if you missed out on the game at launch.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

