Red Dead Redemption 2 India Price Revealed

Hotly anticipated open-world adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 finally has a price for India. Red Dead Redemption India price on PS4 and Xbox One is Rs. 3,999. The game is now available for pre-order on specialist game sites like Games The Shop with the likes of Amazon and Flipkart listing it shortly. Compared to past Rockstar titles like the first Red Dead Redemption it's Rs. 1,500 more and versus GTA V on PS4 and Xbox One, it's Rs. 1,200 more. With every game seeing a price hike this generation, it's only natural for Rockstar to remain competitive, pricing Red Dead Redemption 2 on par with Sony's first-party exclusives like God of War and Gran Turismo Sport. Red Dead Redemption 2's release date is October 26.

While pre-orders for Red Dead Redemption 2 are now live, no freebies have been announced yet. It's perplexing to see the lack of special edition either, though we won't be surprised to see that available the same time it is globally, if at all. As is the case with most Rockstar release it's safe to say that Red Dead Redemption 2's standard edition could have a map and some physical extras like past games such as GTA V when it hit PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Earlier in the week Red Dead Redemption 2's third trailer hit the Internet. Set in 1889 America it's the end of the Wild West. Lawmen are tasked with hunting down outlaw gangs and those that don't surrender are killed. Red Dead Redemption 2's story has a bank robbery going wrong in the town of Blackwater with protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang forced to run. Red Dead Redemption hero John Marston makes an appearance as well as Dutch, the leader of the Van der Linde gang.

It's amidst this backdrop with federal agents and bounty hunters on their heels that the game takes place. Rockstar claims the gang has to "rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.