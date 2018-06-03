With Red Dead Redemption 2 developer Rockstar Games stating we'd have more information on the open-world Wild West adventure this month, it appears that Microsoft may have leaked some details early. The Microsoft Store for the Xbox One has listed pre-order bonuses for Red Dead Redemption 2. This was spotted by eagle-eyed users of popular gaming forum ResetEra. It includes a treasure map, a survival kit, and a cash bonus for the game's story mode. Furthermore there's in-game currency you can use in GTA Online too. As these are digital incentives for pre-ordering the game, it's safe to say that buying Red Dead Redemption 2 on disc would have its own unique set of bonuses as we've seen with past Rockstar titles.

At the moment, no pre-order freebies have been revealed for pre-ordering a physical copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rockstar itself hasn't announced any offers for buying the game just yet, leading us to believe that Microsoft pulled the trigger early on this listing. Even the PS Store has nothing listed at the moment. Here's what you get for pre-ordering Red Dead Redemption 2 digitally.

Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-order bonuses

The War Horse

The Outlaw Survival Kit

Cash bonus for Red Dead Redemption 2 story mode

Bonus GTA $500,000 to spend immediately in GTA Online

Treasure Map for Red Dead Redemption 2 story mode (limited to pre-orders upto July 31, 2018)

After a trailer that delved deeper into Red Dead Redemption 2's lore and world, it appears that Rockstar Games will be lifting the lid on its special editions this month. A post on the developer's website not only showed off some new game screenshots but also confirmed RDR 2's multiple editions too, telling fans to stay tuned for more Red Dead Redemption 2 information "including first details about the game’s special editions and more."

With E3 2018 soon, it's easy to think that Rockstar could unveil what to expect at the popular trade show. However the company isn't known for having much of an E3 presence if at all. Considering that the game's marketing rights reside with Sony, we could see more information at Sony's E3 2018 conference, just like we did for GTA 5 back in the day.

Since the game would be having multiple editions, we won't be surprised to see PS4 bundles or even a special edition console akin to the Final Fantasy XV PS4 Slim or the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro.

