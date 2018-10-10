NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Orders Offer $1 Million GTA Online Bonus

, 10 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Orders Offer $1 Million GTA Online Bonus

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26
  • Pre-ordering gets you $1 million in GTA Online
  • Offer applicable until October 15

Hoping to drive up digital pre-orders for Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games is offering $1 million in-game currency in GTA Online. The offer is applicable until October 15 on both PS4 via PlayStation Store and Xbox One via Microsoft Store. You must own GTA V on the same platform as your pre-order for Red Dead Redemption 2.

In a post on its official website on Tuesday, Rockstar Games announced several GTA Online bonuses for players, including the one linked to Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-orders. If you have already purchased the game, fret not. You can unlock the $1 million in-game cash bonus by simply logging into GTA Online by October 15. Rockstar says the in-game currency bonus “will be deposited into Maze Bank accounts” between October 16 and October 22.

Beyond that, there are bonuses available for those not interested in buying Red Dead Redemption 2 as well. GTA Online players can earn an extra $300,000 in-game currency and unlock the ‘Green Wireframe Bodysuit’ by simply logging in by October 15.

Rockstar is also doubling the rewards attached to Stone Hatchet and Double-Action Revolver challenges, which will offer a bonus of $250,000 in-game currency next week in addition to the existing $250,000 reward. If you have already completed these challenges, you will also get the double reward next week. GTA Online players will also get double rewards on remixed Adversary Modes.

And lastly, three new classic cars are being added to GTA Online: the Karin Futo, the Bollokan Prairie and the Imponte Ruiner. New designs and colour schemes are rolling out for those three, and the Maibatsu Penumbra, the Declasse Mamba and the Invetero Coquette Classic as well.

GTA Online is the free-to-play multiplayer aspect of GTA V, which has sold over 100 million copies since launch. Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, GTA Online, GTA 5, GTA V
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Amazon Said to Scrap Secret AI Recruiting Tool That Showed Bias Against Women
Billion Capture Plus
Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Orders Offer $1 Million GTA Online Bonus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  3. Google Pixel 3 Price in India Revealed: Launch Event Highlights
  4. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  5. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL With Improved Cameras and More Launched
  6. Oppo F9 Price in India Slashed; Oppo A83 (2018) 2GB RAM Variant Launched
  7. Vivo V9 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. Honor 8C Specifications Listed on VMall Ahead of October 11 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.