Red Dead Redemption 2 PC, VR Support Hinted at via Companion App

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One has been out for a few days now and we've already got our first official hint of a possible Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port complete with VR support. Thanks to the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app a host of file parameters have been unearthed according to Rockstar Games fan site Rockstar Intel to suggest the existence of a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Nonetheless, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm a possible PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of a possible Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release. In the week leading upto the game's PS4 and Xbox One launch, Dutch website TechTastic spotted a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC listing on Media Markt's Swedish website, carrying a release date of December 31, 2019. That's a common placeholder date used by retailers, but it signals that the game might launch on PC sometime next year.

Previously, a LinkedIn profile of a Rockstar Games developer reveals work done on the game for PC in addition to the already known PS4 and Xbox One versions. And while Rockstar Games may have not said anything yet, it pretty much falls in line with what the company did for GTA IV and GTA V. Both games saw PC releases after being available for consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC was first unearthed by a redditor with the handle theinsightfulwatcher who is a member of TGFG, a group that hunts for Easter eggs in games and found the secret alien egg mission in GTA V.

