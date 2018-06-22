Rockstar Games may have only announced Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One, but thanks to one of its employees, we now know the game is coming to PC as well. A LinkedIn profile of a Rockstar Games developer reveals work done on the game for PC in addition to the already known PS4 and Xbox One versions. And while Rockstar Games may have not said anything yet, it pretty much falls in line with what the company did for GTA IV and GTA V. Both games saw PC releases after being available for consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One release date is October 26. And we won't be surprised to see Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC a year after that at the very least. Much like GTA V, it's probably going to be on Steam and the Rockstar Social Club. Don't expect the first Red Dead Redemption game to make to PC though as Rockstar has abandoned the code base of that title ensuring its a PS3, Xbox 360, and Xbox One title (via backwards compatibility).

Though given the trend of publishers abandoning Steam for their big releases like Activision with Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Rockstar could follow the same approach and keep Red Dead Redemption 2 off Steam. If you want to play RDR 2 at launch, you’ll want a PS4 or Xbox One and be prepared to pay Rs. 4,000 (or $60 in the US) for the privilege as well.

Previously it was revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place 12 years before Red Dead Redemption. You won’t be playing as John Marston in Red Dead Redemption 2— instead, you are Arthur Morgan, the right-hand man of Dutch, the leader of the Van der Linde gang. It takes place during an era when the Wild West was being tamed, making it tougher to be an outlaw with every passing day. It seems to begin with a bank robbery gone wrong, not too dissimilar to GTA V. Unlike GTA V however, you’re only controlling one character - Morgan, so you won’t be switching between characters unlike in that game.

