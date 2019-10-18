Technology News
  Red Dead Redemption 2 PC 4K 60fps Trailer Showcases Game Ahead of November 5 Release

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC 4K 60fps Trailer Showcases Game Ahead of November 5 Release

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will hit steam in December.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 13:25 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC 4K 60fps Trailer Showcases Game Ahead of November 5 Release

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC for will bring numerous visual and technical improvements

Highlights
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is now up for pre-order
  • The trailer showcases impressive visuals at up to 4K 60fps
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 PC comes with new story mode content

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will be out on November 5 and is already up for pre-orders with numerous enhancements compared to the console versions. To hype up the fan excitement ahead of the critically-acclaimed game's arrival on PC, Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2's PC version ahead of its debut. The trailer, which can be enjoyed in up to 4K (2160p) resolution at a smooth 60fps, showcases the game's beautiful country setting in all its glory with narration by the protagonist Arthur Morgan in his signature gruff voice.

The new Red Dead Redemption 2 PC trailer beautifully showcases the vast country expanse and highlights the attention to detail paid to visual elements that the game is known for. Red Dead Redemption 2's PC version will come with a host of graphical and technical tweaks for a more immersive experience such as increased draw distances, better illumination and ambient occlusion for improved lighting, and finer grass and fur textures for an added dash of realism. While the trailer does not detail all the improvements specifically, it does a good job of teasing fans on what to expect.

 

And if high-resolution content with stunning graphics is something you expect, you're in luck, as Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will bring HDR support, display setups with 4K resolution, multi-monitor configurations, and high frame rate gameplay. Moreover, there will be new content in the story mode as well that includes new bounty missions, gang hideouts, treasure maps and weapons to name a few. Also, if the cowboy vibe is something that you particularly enjoy in the game, you'll be glad to know that the game's PC variant will bring multiple new horse breeds and new trinkets such as hawk talon and shark tooth as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is now up for pre-orders via Rockstar Games Launcher and will go up for sale on Steam in December. Pre-orders will be rewarded with two free classic games from Rockstar Games' portfolio, in addition to a host of other bonuses. You can check out Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC's system requirements below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC minimum requirements:   

  • OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
  • HDD Space: 150GB

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC recommended requirements: 

  • OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480
  • HDD Space: 150GB
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC 4K 60fps Trailer Showcases Game Ahead of November 5 Release
