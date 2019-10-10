Technology News
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements Revealed, Now Up for Pre-Orders

With support for 4K HDR if you’ve the right setup.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 18:14 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements Revealed, Now Up for Pre-Orders

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release date is November 5
  • Up for pre-order now via Rockstar Games Launcher
  • GeForce GTX 1060, Intel i7-4770K are recommended

With less than a month to release, Rockstar Games has revealed PC exclusive graphical improvements and system requirements for Red Dead Redemption 2. For one, that means increased draw distances, while a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 is the recommended graphics card. The PC port of the Red Dead prequel will also offer support for 4K HDR and widescreen resolutions, multi-monitor configurations, and faster frame rates. Additionally, RDR2 for PC will come with several updates to Story Mode, including new Bounty Hunter Missions, Gang Hideouts, Treasure Maps, Weapons, Horses, and Trinkets. And lastly, Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for pre-orders on PC.

Rockstar Games made the new PC announcements for Red Dead Redemption 2 on its website on Wednesday. In addition to increased draw distances in terms of graphical enhancements, PC RDR2 players can expect “higher quality global illumination and ambient occlusion for improved day and night lighting; higher quality snow trails, improved reflections and deeper, higher resolution shadows at all distances; tessellated tree textures, and improved grass and fur textures for added realism in every plant and animal.” Rockstar said there would be even more technical offerings in addition to the aforementioned 4K HDR and others, though it hasn't detailed them as yet.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Red Dead Redemption 2. A DirectX compatible sound card is the only common requirement. PC specs for 4K have yet to be revealed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
  • HDD Space: 150GB
  • OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
  • HDD Space: 150GB

As for new Story Mode content on Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC, here's what's on offer:

3 New Bounty Hunter Missions:

  • Herman Zizendorf has been stealing tools from tradesmen – track him down in Blackwater.
  • Ex-Confederate Cavalry Officer Camille de Millemont is wanted dead or alive out by Catfish Jacksons, but his loyal men are never far behind.
  • Bart Cavanaugh and his gang are camping out in Big Valley. Take Bart dead or alive without alerting his gang if you want to avoid a whole mess of trouble.

2 New Gang Hideouts:

  • Take on the deadly Del Lobos gang in new hideouts at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon's Folly.

2 New Treasure Maps:

  • Search for treasures across the new Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail maps for gold bars and other rewards.

New Mission “To The Ends of The Earth” – collect requested herbs for a range of rewards

New Weapons for Story Mode including:

  • M1899 Pistol – all-new Semi-automatic handgun with clip loaded ammunition
  • Evans Repeater – high capacity repeater (previously available in Red Dead Online only)
  • High Roller Revolver – ornate double-action revolver (previously available in Red Dead Online only)
  • Le Mat Revolver – powerful revolver with the ability to shoot shotgun shells (previously available in Red Dead Online only)

New Horses for Story Mode including:

  • Warped Brindle Arabian – a fast and agile mount
  • Few Spot Appaloosa – beautiful and hardy, ideal for cross-country journeys
  • Perlino Andalusian – a healthy, sturdy animal, ideal for hunting (previously available in Red Dead Online only)
  • Red Chestnut Arabian – a fleet-footed beast with a distinctive coat (previously available in Red Dead Online only)
  • Plus 3 new wild horse variations – keep an eye out for wild herds featuring the Buttermilk Buckskin Kentucky Saddler, Liver Chestnut Morgan and Gold Palomino Tennessee Walker

5 New Trinkets to collect with new effects:

  • Hawk Talon – permanently decreases Stamina bar drain speed by 30% when drawing a bow
  • Cat Eye – permanently increases the length of Fortifying tonic effects by 20%
  • Shark Tooth – permanently increases horse bonding experience bonus by 10%
  • Turtle Shell – permanently increases health bar refill speed by 10%
  • Crow Beak – permanently increases looted ammo by 10%

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out November 5 on PC via Rockstar Games Launcher. It will be out on Steam in December. If you pre-order via Rockstar Games Launcher, you can get two free games — out of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition, and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition — in addition to other pre-order bonuses.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR2, Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements Revealed, Now Up for Pre-Orders
