Red Dead Redemption 2 Might Release in 2019 on PC

, 22 October 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 Might Release in 2019 on PC

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26 on PS4, Xbox One
  • It might release sometime in 2019 on PC
  • PC players have never seen the Red Dead franchise

Red Dead Redemption 2 might release sometime in 2019 on PC, according to Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer Media Markt.

Dutch website TechTastic spotted a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC listing on Media Markt's Swedish website on Friday, carrying a release date of December 31, 2019. That's a common placeholder date used by retailers, but it signals that the game might launch on PC sometime next year.

This follows the earlier development from June, when gaming website VG247 reported that an unnamed Rockstar Leeds employee had mentioned PC as one of the platforms that Red Dead Redemption 2 was being developed for on their LinkedIn page.

Rockstar Games has gone for a delayed PC release multiple times in the past. Grand Theft Auto V is the most famous example, with over a year and a half after its original release on PS3 and Xbox 360, and five months between PS4/Xbox One launch and its arrival on PC. It took six months for L.A. Noire and eight months for Grand Theft Auto IV.

That said, the previous two Red Dead titles never made it to PC, even though they were given ports for future consoles. It's possible that might happen with the upcoming prequel as well, though it does seem unlikely given the two separate indications of a PC release for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Set in 1899, twelve years before the original's setting, Red Dead Redemption 2 centres on Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang in the American Old West. The protagonist and antagonist of Red Dead Redemption — John Marston and Dutch Van der Linde — return as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games
Billion Capture Plus
