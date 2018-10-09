NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Red Dead Redemption 2 Tipped to Have a Feature Similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Exploration Mode

Red Dead Redemption 2 Tipped to Have a Feature Similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Exploration Mode

, 09 October 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 Tipped to Have a Feature Similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Exploration Mode

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26
  • NPCs give directions if you turn off mini-map, reportedly
  • Similar to 'Exploration Mode' in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Red Dead Redemption 2 might have a feature similar to the ‘Exploration Mode’ in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, according to a new report.

On Monday, fan site Rockstar Intel tweeted that “if you turn off the mini-map [in Red Dead Redemption 2, non-playable characters’] dialogue will change – giving you directions involving routes and landmarks”.

With the mini-map turned on, players in Red Dead Redemption 2 can see where they are supposed to be headed, as with other games. But since players won’t have that help with the mini-map turned off, Rockstar Games seems to have created dialogue just to help those who want a more natural experience that feels less game-y.

Ubisoft’s work with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a lot more customisable. Though the ‘Exploration Mode’ gets rid of the marker that shows you where you have to go for your next objective, players can also turn off aspects of the heads-up display (HUD), such as the top bar that hints at potential points of interest around you or the objective list in the top-left corner that advises you on what you should do.

Odyssey players must then deduce clues from the environment, including but not limited to the eagle called Ikaros that follows you around.

Set in 1899, twelve years before the original’s setting, Red Dead Redemption 2 centres on Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang in the American Old West. The protagonist and antagonist of Red Dead Redemption — John Marston and Dutch Van der Linde — return in the prequel as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Comments

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR2, Rockstar Games
