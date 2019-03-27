Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch Spotted in Online Catalogue

Red Dead Redemption 2 might make it to the Nintendo Switch, if a catalogue listing on Target Australia is to be believed. The catalogue listing from Target Australia, which is a well-known retailer, shows an image of gaming consoles and games that people can purchase from the retailer. Red Dead Redemption 2 is listed along with other games, and the interesting thing is that above the Red Dead Redemption 2 cover are three logos — Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. This may be an accidental early reveal for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch, or an error. We'd advise you to take this bit of news with a pinch of salt until there's an official announcement about this.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch catalogue listing was live at the time of writing and it was first spotted by a ResetEra user. If this listing is not an error, then it raises a lot of questions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 download size is around 89GB on PS4 and Xbox One. The game was released on two discs on PS4 because of its size. If Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on Nintendo Switch, how will the physical edition work out? One possible solution is that you'll need a huge download after putting the cartridge in the console, as we've seen with L.A. Noire for Nintendo Switch.

Another solution would involve Rockstar using a 64GB game cartridge for a possible Red Dead Redemption 2 physical edition release on the Nintendo Switch. Couple that with compressed assets could bring down Red Dead Redemption 2's size to under 64GB, especially if you consider the fact that the Nintendo Switch does not support 4K and doesn't require more than 1080p assets.

Still, all of this is just speculation at this point. We'll be sure to report more news on Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch if and when we hear more about this.

