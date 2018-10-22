Red Dead Redemption 2 Map Leaked

It's not just Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay that's been leaked. It appears that the Red Dead Redemption 2 map has leaked too. According to Rockstar fan site Rockstar Intel, the in-game map of Red Dead Redemption 2 is now public. It's not the full map however, although locations such as New Hanover, Blackwater, Cumberland Forest and Valentine are clearly visible alongside a pin with an icon suggesting playable protagonist Arthur Morgan has a bounty on his head. With Red Dead Redemption 2 just days away, we won't have to wait too long to check it out for ourselves.

Previously it was suggested that the full map of Red Dead Redemption will be part of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, according to a report. This had been hinted at when Rockstar Games revealed several locations from the upcoming prequel last month.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Intel

Red Dead Redemption 2 map details

Dutch gaming website Inside Gamer played Red Dead Redemption 2 as part of a European preview event. In addition to answering fan questions, the editor told a ResetEra member that Rockstar Games confirmed that "the whole part of the old map is accessible during the game" and in addition, "there's a lot of new areas as well".

That means players will be able to roam around Blackwater, Armadillo, and New Austin in Red Dead Redemption 2. Blackwater will also be significantly larger and more detailed in the prequel, Inside Gamer reports, with Rockstar Games choosing to expand it since they have more horsepower with the new consoles. Later, Inside Gamer retracted its original statement. This doesn't mean it was false though, it possibly indicates that Rockstar did not want information regarding Red Dead Redemption 2's map to be known prior to release.

