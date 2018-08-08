NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video Date and Time Announced

, 08 August 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video Date and Time Announced

Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a new gameplay trailer on August 9
  • The game is out on October 26
  • It is for the PS4 and Xbox One with a PC version reportedly in the works

A new glimpse of Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay is slated for this week in the form of what's being labelled by developer Rockstar Games as Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video is out on August 9 at 4pm BST (8:30pm IST). You can watch it on the Rockstar Games website and YouTube channel.

This follows the Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3 that focussed squarely on the game's story, characters, and setting. Set in 1889 America it's the end of the Wild West. Lawmen are tasked with hunting down outlaw gangs and those that don't surrender are killed. Red Dead Redemption 2's story has a bank robbery going wrong in the town of Blackwater with protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang forced to run. Red Dead Redemption hero John Marston makes an appearance as well as Dutch, the leader of the Van der Linde gang.

 

It's amidst this backdrop with federal agents and bounty hunters on their heels that the game takes place. Rockstar claims the gang has to "rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

So far, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed a PC version of RDR 2, though it's reportedly in the works. Safe to say we could see one after the PS4 and Xbox One versions, perhaps a year or two down the line. If you want to play RDR 2 at launch, you’ll want a PS4 or Xbox One and be prepared to pay Rs. 4,000 (or $60 in the US) for the privilege as well. The Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is October 26.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR 2, Xbox One, PS4
