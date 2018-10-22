Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Leaked Days Before Release Date

The Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is October 26 and while developer Rockstar Games is notorious for taking down any evidence of what the game features (aside from the footage and previews it allows), that hasn't stopped the Internet from trying. According to a video originally posted on popular gaming forum ResetEra and then on Reddit, Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay footage has leaked. It shows off protagonist Arthur Morgan riding a horse, shooting other cowboys, and the game appears to sport a killcam, giving you a distinct view of the carnage from different angles as well as gory, brutal violence. If the many Red Dead Redemption 2 trailers haven't sold you on it, this clip seems to do just that, showing off smooth animations and slick visuals. While it's safe to say Rockstar Games will try its best to ensure this brief 24-second clip is removed, you can view it here.

Previously Rockstar Games gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the game when played from this perspective and it looks interesting to say the least. In addition to this is a revamped Dead Eye shooting mechanic that was present in the first Red Dead Redemption. From what we've seen, it's not too dissimilar to the mark and execute system seen in Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Point Shooting in Hitman Absolution though Rockstar Games claims Red Dead Redemption 2's Dead Eye shooting willing evolve as you progress, making for some action-packed encounters.

Furthermore, the studio waxed eloquent on how choice works in Red Dead Redemption 2 and that your actions have consequences with non-playable characters remembering what you've done to them in-game. The trailer also touched its heists, side-quests, and a bounty system not too different from the likes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Shadow of War. All of this could possibly be why Red Dead Redemption 2 has a 105GB file size.

That said, Red Dead Redemption 2 may be delayed in India. Several customers tipped off Gadgets 360 that the stores they pre-ordered it from had told them that they were given "special instructions from Rockstar" to ship the game on release date only. Red Dead Redemption 2's India distributor is E-xpress and its warehouse is based in Mumbai. What this means is, unless you reside in Mumbai, you may not get the game on time. As the game is out on a Friday, those outside of Mumbai may get it on Saturday or Monday at the earliest.

This development follows gaming blog Kotaku's report on independent game retailers in the US not getting Red Dead Redemption 2 on release day. Incidentally, bigger chains like Gamestop and Best Buy will be selling the game a day prior. In India however, it seems that only specific game stores have been informed of this delay. Neither Rockstar Games nor its distributor E-xpress have replied to Gadgets 360's request for comment on a possible delay for the game. The stores speaking to Gadgets 360 however, have confirmed this is the case.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.