Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Leak Shows Off First-Person Mode

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets five minutes of uncut gameplay leaked via those possibly playing the game in Russia (if the in-game text is any indication). While a Red Dead Redemption 2 release date was broken internationally in several regions in addition to a brief 24-second clip of gameplay being made public, it appears that we've got our first look of the game's first-person mode complete with slick animations and tight gunplay. Red Dead Redemption 2 is out on October 26 so we won't have to wait too long to find out. You can check it out for yourself right here. Hopefully it doesn't get taken down like past Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay that wasn't officially sanctioned by Rockstar Games.

It appears that the standard version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has released early in several markets such as North America, South America, and Asia. In the past, we've seen most early releases or street date breaks as they're called, originate from the Middle East. This doesn't seem the case this time around just yet. Though sources in the region tell us this may change soon. Meanwhile, the US gets the game a day early through select retailers.

Previous leaks gave us an idea of Red Dead Redemption 2's two discs and file size but didn't tell us what's in the box. This changes now thanks to a post on Instagram allegedly originating from Saudi Arabia. It shows off exactly what you get with Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 standard edition. Here's what you need to know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 standard edition - what's in the box

Red Dead Redemption 2 on two discs

A map which seems to double up as a poster, much like past Rockstar Games releases

A leaflet with a DLC code

Before this we got a complete view of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map courtesy of the game's strategy guide releasing early in parts of Europe. According to those with access to the Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, there's locations for treasure hunters, crime scenes, executions and more. It also matches up with the previous map leak, showing off places like New Hanover, Blackwater, Cumberland Forest and Valentine.

Red Dead Redemption 2 map details

Green dots are treasure hunters

Blue dots are torchlight, lurking shadows, terrified horse, voices

Purple dots are crime scenes

Yellow dots are 'Del Lobo Execution'

