Red Dead Redemption 2 Apparently Includes Full Map of Original Game

The full map of Red Dead Redemption will be part of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, according to a new report. This had been hinted at when Rockstar Games revealed several locations from the upcoming prequel last month.

Dutch gaming website Inside Gamer played Red Dead Redemption 2 as part of a European preview event. In addition to answering fan questions, the editor told a ResetEra member that Rockstar Games confirmed that “the whole part of the old map is accessible during the game” and in addition, “there's a lot of new areas as well”.

That means players will be able to roam around Blackwater, Armadillo, and New Austin in Red Dead Redemption 2. Blackwater will also be significantly larger and more detailed in the prequel, Inside Gamer reports, with Rockstar Games choosing to expand it since they have more horsepower with the new consoles.

Set in 1899, twelve years before the original’s setting, Red Dead Redemption 2 centres on Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang in the American Old West. The protagonist and antagonist of Red Dead Redemption — John Marston and Dutch Van der Linde — return in the prequel as well.

The game will launch with a single-player component, with multiplayer in Red Dead Online following later, starting with a public beta in November. Rockstar Games says it will blend "narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways" and will be expanded with constant updates, as with GTA Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out October 26 on PS4 and Xbox One.

