Red Dead Redemption 2 Full Map Leaked

, 23 October 2018
Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2's map has leaked again
  • This time it's via the game's official guide
  • The guide has released early in parts of Europe

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 gameplay and the in-game map was leaked yesterday. Now it appears that we have a complete view of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map courtesy of the game's strategy guide releasing early in parts of Europe. According to those with access to the Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, there's locations for treasure hunters, crime scenes, executions and more. It also matches up with the previous map leak, showing off places like New Hanover, Blackwater, Cumberland Forest and Valentine. You can check it out below. Here's what you can expect from the Red Dead Redemption 2 map.

Red Dead Redemption 2 map

  • Green dots are treasure hunters
  • Blue dots are torchlight, lurking shadows, terrified horse, voices
  • Purple dots are crime scenes
  • Yellow dots are 'Del Lobo Execution'

rdr 2 full map red_dead_redemption_2_map

Photo Credit: the_geek_center_333/Instagram

Earlier it was suggested that the full map of Red Dead Redemption will be part of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, according to a report. This had been hinted at when Rockstar Games revealed several locations from the upcoming prequel last month.

That said, Red Dead Redemption 2 may be delayed in India. Several customers tipped off Gadgets 360 that the stores they pre-ordered it from had told them that they were given "special instructions from Rockstar" to ship the game on release date only. Red Dead Redemption 2's India distributor is E-xpress and its warehouse is based in Mumbai. What this means is, unless you reside in Mumbai, you may not get the game on time. As the game is out on a Friday, those outside of Mumbai may get it on Saturday or Monday at the earliest.

This development follows gaming blog Kotaku's report on independent game retailers in the US not getting Red Dead Redemption 2 on release day. Incidentally, bigger chains like Gamestop and Best Buy will be selling the game a day prior. In India however, it seems that only specific game stores have been informed of this delay. Neither Rockstar Games nor its distributor E-xpress have replied to Gadgets 360's request for comment on a possible delay for the game. The stores speaking to Gadgets 360 however, have confirmed this is the case.

