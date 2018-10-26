Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One Out Now

Following an early release date internationally, Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally available officially the world over, India included. Developed by GTA V creator Rockstar Games, it's an open-world Wild West action adventure. At the moment you can buy the game on PS4 and Xbox One with a PC release rumoured for 2019. The Red Dead Redemption 2 price is Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One ($60 in the US). There are Red Dead Redemption 2 Special and Ultimate Editions at Rs. 5,199 and Rs. 6,499 respectively. Both these versions of the game have sold out during the pre-order period itself. If you want the game digitally, prepare for a large download. Sony has listed the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 download size as 89.20GB on the PS Store. The Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 download size is 88.52GB.

Alongside Red Dead Redemption 2 comes the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app for Android and iOS. Now before you think that this free download would let you play Red Dead Redemption 2 on your Android or iOS device, this is far from the case. Much like the GTA V iFruit app, it exists to help you play the game on PS4 or Xbox One. What it does is connect directly with your PS4 or Xbox One to "deliver real-time interactive information to your smart device."

By this, Rockstar Games means you'll be able to tap and zoom on the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, set waypoints, mark areas of interest, and basically aid exploration and discovery through what appears to be a sprawling game world.

In addition to this, the Red Dead Redemption 2 app will also show off protagonist Arthur Morgan's stats in real time. This would allow you to remove the in-game HUD making for a more immersive experience. It also contains a full digital manual and optional Red Dead Redemption 2 Complete Official Guide.

Also the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 bundle will be coming to India. According to several sub-distributors speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony India plans to bring in the 1TB PS4 Slim bundled with a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 on disc. With most hardware bundles there's no exact date from Sony but it is likely that the company aims to bring it in during the launch week of Red Dead Redemption 2. So you should see it in stores any time after or on October 26. As for how much it would cost, the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 bundle price is Rs. 36,490 similar to what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and FIFA 19 PS4 bundles are in India.

